The return of grown-up elegance

Elegance hasn’t been considered fashionable for some time. We’ve had the ‘interesting mix’ (some kind of studied mish-mash of labels blended with vintage accents a la Gucci).

There’s been ‘dressed-down chic’ (the cool opt-out, popular beyond lockdowns, covering everything from house dresses to elasticated waistbands and sheepskin Birkenstocks). Perhaps the nearest broad brushstroke is ‘stylish’ (a clever and individual rendition of fashion references, as in French Girl Style). But elegance hasn’t had a look in. Until now.

Less of a trend and more of a movement, it was in quiet evidence on designer runways for winter 2022. Traditional trench coats were deconstructed and re-fashioned into grand ball gowns that had the extended elegant proportions of graceful 1950s fashion sketches at Burberry.

Among the noisier fashion statements at Rick Owens, there was even an elegant way to wear a puffer vest. The jacket in question came with a dramatic neckline and stopped short and neat at the waist, highlighting the lean lines of a matching full-length rust velvet fishtail skirt.

A model stalking the runway at Saint Laurent gave elegance a slightly feisty edge that looked altogether modern. She wore heels and dark glasses, hands jammed in the pockets of her dark-as-midnight pea coat, the hem of a white full-length silk dress fluttering behind her.

The effect was flawless. While I won’t be wearing a white floor-length evening dress any time soon, hunting down a well-cut pea coat and slinging it on with heels and narrow trousers seems eminently, and elegantly, do-able.

Rory William Docherty is the fashion designer and Palmerston North native with an international reputation who delivers a fine line in elegance. He believes the market is ready for sartorial elevation. “After a couple of years in grey marl people are looking for something chic again,” says Docherty.

While some predicted a post-pandemic uptake of exuberance, he thinks sobering reality is driving us in another direction. “Frivolous, dress-up box clothing can feel a bit of a gaudy daily response to the world that we’re in right now. People are wanting something with a sense of quality and longevity, which is where elegance comes in.”

He mentions the recent Oscars ceremony as a case in point. “The white shirt emerged as the quiet elegant option.” Indeed, Uma Thurman wearing a white silk shirt and lean black satin skirt stood out. She did the talking - and the Pulp Fiction dance moves - while her clothes provided a beautifully restrained backdrop.

To be truly elegant, things mustn’t look too forced, too fancy or too trend-based. “It requires balance,” says Docherty of his design process. “If the fabric is doing a lot of talking, then I’ll pare back the shape. And if the fabric is plainer then there’s more room to explore the cut and details.”

Unlike mini-skirts and crop tops, see-through slashes and work boots, elegance is not easily syphoned into one easy-to-shop-for fashion item. It’s a broad theme. As Coco Chanel once said; ‘Elegance is refusal’. In other words, skip the flashy trends and stick to the kind of quiet quality that you will want to wear forever.

“When I think of elegance, I think of things that will last. If there isn’t craftsmanship or quality then it’s not going to stand the test of time,’ says Docherty.

It may be surprising, but his sales prove there’s a newly emerging market for seasonless timeless dressing. His capsule collection, The Perennials, features a neat edit of ongoing styles in black white and ivory.

Some are designed to be genderless, others come in one size or are made to accommodate a range of sizes. “They’ve been bought by all manner of people but have especially been taken up by younger clients looking for clean simple chic pieces that can transform their wardrobe.”

Which goes to show that after the past couple of years of athleisure versus bare-as-you-dare dressing, grown-up elegance appeals across the board.