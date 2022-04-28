Behind the scenes at the Met Gala: Secret smokers, selfies in the bathroom and celebrities in tears

Kathryn Neale is a New Zealand-born stylist who previously worked at Vogue, and is currently based in Wellington. Having attended a few Met Galas over the years, she shares what it’s like when you’re inside.

The Met Gala is this Monday (Tuesday NZT), and it feels strange to be in New Zealand and not invited to the ball. I admit, it's also a slight relief.

Charles Sykes Rihanna attends the Met Gala iin 2018, with the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The stress of choosing the right dress, the pressure to secure a decent hair and makeup team when everybody is already booked. Explaining for the umpteenth time to my daughter why she cannot come with me. Once you get through all those hurdles, then you have the anxiety of timing the traffic through Manhattan to arrive during the specific 10-minute arrival slot that you have been assigned.

Then there are the stairs. The stairs up to the Met are packed with press who typically scream with New York enthusiasm. The problem is they are often yelling at you to get out of the way as they have seen someone infinitely more famous behind you.

There is nothing worse than accidentally arriving too close to Gwyneth Paltrow and inadvertently photo bombing all of her press photos. My husband thinks it's hilarious to go through the photos and show me all the silly faces I am making trying to avoid standing behind someone incredibly famous. A difficult task indeed at the Met Gala.

Getty Images Rihanna on those stairs, at the 2015 Met Gala.

Once through the press gauntlet, it gets more enjoyable. I love picking up my card and opening the envelope that gives me my table number. I love climbing the red carpet stairs to be greeted by the hosts who line the top of the stairs.

I once climbed those stairs nine months pregnant when my doctors had ordered me to stay in bed. I had to though because Oprah was a co-host, and it felt very important for me to meet her. I was keeping the baby’s sex a surprise until the birth and when I told Oprah that, she put her hands on my large belly and told me I was having a girl. Of course, because she’s Oprah, she was right.

READ MORE:

* Everything you need to know ahead of next week's Met Gala

* You'll never get over the best dressed stars to ever grace the Met Gala

* How Rihanna rewrote the celeb baby drop

* Why Moschino is the undisputed fashion house to beat at the Met Gala

* Proof the Met Gala after-parties can be just as glamorous as the main event

* 15 unforgettable Met Gala moments: From Princess Diana's debut to Solange and Jay-Z's elevator showdown



There is nothing more fun than going to the bathroom and seeing who's smoking and who is taking selfies in the mirror. I once found Jessica Simpson crying in the bathroom as the zip on her strapless dress had fully broken.

Being a stylist as well as a Vogue editor, I had prudently packed a needle and thread along with various helpful supplies in my tiny purse. I sewed her right back into the dress, all before the trumpets blew loudly to announce the dinner. Jessica was earnestly grateful, and I have since read a couple of interviews where she mentions my helpful bathroom tailoring, and is still effusive in her praise.

For some reason Anna [Wintour] must have felt like pranking my husband and I one year because she sat us at a VIP table right by the stage. We were far more used to being the entertaining duo at a table full of celebrity dermatologists, but this year we were sat with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, Katy Perry, Linda Evangelista, super-producer Diplo, and… Madonna. We gingerly took our spots next to our name tags and looked at each other with concern.

Stuff-co-nz Vogue editor, and host of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour arrives at the event in 2019.

My husband immediately set upon charming his side of the table. He luckily had a slight history with Linda Evangelista which set them off on hilarious anecdotes. That left me to try and impress Diplo, Madonna’s date. I started by introducing myself, not an incredibly cool opener. Diplo was sweet and Madonna did return my handshake, but I loved that she did not introduce herself, because, well, we all know who Madonna is.

Going to the Met Ball, much like life, can be both daunting and fun at the same time. I’m glad I got to attend many during my years at Vogue, but I am also quite happy to look at the photos online the next day.

Tom Ford recently complained that the Gala has “turned into a costume party”. I believe he referenced Katy Perry’s hamburger dress in a disparaging fashion. But the theme that year was camp, and she looked warm, cute and dare I point out, pretty comfortable too.

The Met Gala is supposed to celebrate fashion, both the outrageous and the chic. The funds raised support the Costume Institute wing of the Metropolitan Museum. My opinion is costumes of any sort, both the chic and the camp, are the point of the night. There is nothing Vogue loves more than guests who take risks and deliver a ‘Fashion Moment’ – that's why the Met Ball is the Olympics of serving up a look.

I can't wait to flick through the photos on Tuesday to see who showed up, and what visual ideas they bring to the table, both the chic and the costume. Best of all, I will luxuriate in the fact that I can do it in the comfort of my pyjamas.