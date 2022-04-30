Will your clothes look this good in 100 years?

A new book explores Aotearoaâs style history, and offers a reminder of the power of caring for clothes, writes Samantha Murray Greenway.

World-weary audiences have been quick to tune in to the lavish escapism of recently released period dramas.

The last episode of The Gilded Age, set amid the extravagant mansions and horse-drawn carriages of 1880s New York ended on a ratings high and the second series of Bridgerton, charting the social whirl of Regency London, broke viewing records during the first weekend it aired in the UK.

Bridgerton may well have cornered the market in exuberant drama and high camp, with many a heaving bosom and plenty of sensational, rustling silk gowns. The programme has been held responsible for “Regencycore”, a trend which has seen increased sales of corsets and statement earrings overseas and, believe it or not, a sharp rise in online searches for tiaras.

Given this popular craving for old-fashioned finery, a book that’s in the running for an Ockham New Zealand Book Award (winners announced May 11) seems right on the money. Dressed: Fashionable Dress in Aotearoa New Zealand 1840 to 1910, focuses on authentic tales of real-life costume drama. Published by Te Papa Press, it is written by senior curator Claire Regnault.

“Dressed explores fashionable dress made and worn by Māori and Pākehā women living in this place... with its particular challenges, our streets, shops and ballrooms, and is populated by names that will be familiar with many New Zealand readers.”

Alexander Turnbull Library Photographer James Ring captured Richard John Seddonâs party on Franz Josef Glacier in 1906. The women, holding icepicks, are dressed in long skirts and elaborate hats.

Beautifully illustrated, period photographs reflect the styles of the times. An image of women traversing Franz Josef Glacier carrying ice picks but dressed in long skirts and picture hats makes you thankful for the invention of Gore-Tex.

A photograph of cool, confident young Māori women wearing knickerbockers, jackets and ties in Waipawa in 1906 looks so modern that it could inspire fashion today.

Christchurch City Libraries William Golder captured this confident group of young MÄori women in their knickerbockers, jackets and ties in Waipawa in 1906.

The fine condition of the fashion items photographed for the book – among them feather fans, crinolines and korowai gathered from museums up and down the country – brings home how highly prized these clothes must have been to have survived so long.

A paisley flounced dress with fringed sleeves from the 1850s that had been altered to accommodate a baby bump, a lace-trimmed navy princess-line wedding dress with a detachable train, a meticulous pheasant feather cape - all look as good as new. These clothes have been treasured.

“If you don’t have choice, you have to look after your clothes,” Regnault points out.

“Fabrics weren’t cheap - you couldn’t buy a pack of $3 undies in the local department store. You were buying your own fabrics and your own trimmings. You either made a dress yourself, investing your own time and skill, or you collaborated with a dressmaker. Women had more involvement in their clothes.”

Sewing was a necessity, because clothing needed to be mended. Supplies were scarce and conditions were harsh. “Back then you mended things before they deteriorated,” explains Regnault. It seems a foreign ethos in today’s throwaway culture.

Being handy with a needle enabled women to introduce variety into their wardrobes for the sake of fashion, and eventually repurpose clothes for the sake of practicality (once a skirt had been adapted a few times and perhaps dyed a different colour, the substantial volume of cloth could be turned into children’s clothes).

According to Regnault, Massey University students visiting Te Papa have recently been inspired by the transformational aspects of designs from the period - things such as the removable sleeves and detachable bits – the collars, cuffs, and trains - that you could swap around and change.

Stories about clothing and the women who wore it give rich insights into real life costume dramas. Skill with a needle was one of the few ways women could earn their own money.

“The majority of those who set up in the drapery and dressmaking trades were British,” explains Regnault. “They relied on deliveries from friends and family back home.”

It’s surprising to discover that Wellington women during the 1850s may well have worn a bonnet or cuff chosen by novelist Charlotte Bronte. She picked and sent supplies to a drapery store owned by her friend.

In a foreshadowing of the way we dress today, Māori women mixed western with traditional dress, and incorporated new materials and techniques into their weaving.

Regnault quotes weaver and academic Maureen Lander (Ngāpuhi) who writes, “Mix and match was the fashion of the day, with blankets, European clothing and traditional dress often worn simultaneously”.

That rich mix of cultures, references and fashion is considered one of the cleverest ways to dress today. A good reminder that when it comes to style these days, nothing is new.