These are the most iconic Met Gala looks of all time

Kim Kardashian stepped onto the steps of the Met alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, in the most expensive dress ever sold at auction. It belonged to Marilyn Monroe, who was sewn into it, to sing 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' to John F. Kennedy.

This story was originally published in May 2022. It has been updated ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala, fashion’s biggest event of the year, will take place in New York on May 1 (Tuesday May 2 NZT), with a frenzy of celebrity, red carpet glamour and beautiful design.

The annual high-profile ball marks the official opening of a fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute - this year’s is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – and is attended by patrons, designers and celebrities who dress up to a very specific dress code.

Many spend months developing their look for the night, often interpreting the theme to their own personal style and message - resulting in some iconic looks over the years.

Ahead of tomorrow morning’s event (held on the First Monday in May in New York), we take a look back at some of the most stand-out ensembles. Including, of course, the queen of the Met Ball, Rihanna...

Getty Images That’s camp: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kylie and Kendall in Versace, 2019

It’s funny to look back on the early years of the Kardashian-Jenners attending the Met Gala, which put plenty of snobbish noses out of joint. Now, they’re a given, last year was the first time all the sisters - including Khloe and Kourtney - were invited by Anna Wintour. Their looks are typically exactly what you would expect, but for 2019’s camp theme, the Jenner sisters stood out - and perfected the brief - in their ‘Ugly Stepsister’ looks by Versace.

Sister Kim’s wet look Thierry Mugler corseted latex gown was also a Fashion Moment, with the iconic designer, who passed away in January, coming out of retirement to dress the star.

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis dress, 2022

Speaking of Kim, Met Gala looks don’t come more controversial or widely discussed than the Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday Mr President dress to last year’s event.

From debates about whether she should have been allowed to wear a piece of American history in the first place, her acknowledgement that she undertook a restrictive diet to fit into the garment and accusations she returned the dress damaged, every aspect of this choice became public discourse. The only real agreement: Kim Kardashian knows how to get people talking.

Getty Images Lady Gaga reveals her multiple layers at the 2019 Met Gala.

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2019

The 2019 red carpet has largely been derided for being a bit of a flop, with its theme of ‘camp’ that many people misread as simply ‘flamboyant’. The exhibition was called Camp: Notes on Fashion and was angled around Susan Sontag’s influential Notes on Camp essay from 1964.

One celebrity who nailed the brief was Lady Gaga, whose red carpet arrival became an instantly iconic 16-minute performance where she disrobed her four layers of pink and black ensembles by her friend and stylist Brandon Maxwell. It was the height of fashion and costume as performance - perfection.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen, 2006

The And Just Like That… and Sex and the City star is an old-hand at the Met Gala, having attended since 1995 (wearing a vintage black dress, with her own hair and makeup). She recently took a trip down memory lane for Vogue, sharing stories behind some of her memorable Met Gala looks - including this from the 2006 ball, with the exhibition AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.

She attended with designer Alexander McQueen in a perfect matching plaid exploration of the theme (she told Vogue that she saved everything from their fittings); in 2011, she would wear McQueen again after his passing the year earlier.

Princess Diana in Dior, 1996

It’s rare for royals to attend the Met Gala, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan Markle turned up. In 1996, Princess Diana made a surprise appearance just months after her divorce from Prince Charles, as a guest of that year’s Gala co-chair, Harper’s Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis.

Her navy blue slip dress with black lace detailing was designed by John Galliano for Dior and the epitome of the nineties fashion of the time; it also reflected the exhibition’s theme on the French fashion house. The royal teamed the dress with a statement pearl cameo necklace (also worn with her famous Revenge Dress, and when she danced with John Travolta at the White House), and earrings that have since been worn by her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

Lena Waithe in Carolina Herrera, 2018

The exhibition was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, exploring the influence of religion and the symbolism of the church on fashion, and the actor, writer and director used their moment on the red carpet to send a powerful message about the Catholic Church’s treatment of the wider LGBTQ community.

“I felt like a gay goddess,” she told Vogue of her rainbow cape that drew on the Pride flag, worn over a classic black suit.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Brother Vellies, 2021

Another political message through the medium of fashion. This custom dress on the US congresswoman – emblazoned with the phrase ‘Tax the Rich’ – caused a lot of controversy, with some considering it hypocritical to say such a thing at an exclusive, invite-only event that reportedly costs US$200,000 to $300,000 per ticket. It got people talking, which was exactly the point.

Kate Moss in Marc Jacobs, 2009

The 2009 Gala celebrated the opening of the exhibition The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion, and so of course there were plenty of supermodel action on the red carpet.

One of the best was Kate Moss, attending with designer Marc Jacobs in a Grecian style gold mini dress with matching turban by milliner Stephen Jones - the embodiment of transforming a designer’s look while looking exactly like herself.

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1974

The singer wore this feathered dress to the ball and on the cover of Time Magazine this year, and it is widely considered to be one of the best Met Gala looks ever - and been referenced by almost every other “naked dress” that has since graced the red carpet (see: Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, et al.).

Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney, 1999

This year’s exhibition was titled Rock Style, and so of course the two daughters of rock royalty put their own twist on the theme. Designer Stella McCartney (daughter of Paul) and actor Liv Tyler (daughter of Steven) wore matching DIY Hanes tank tops with Chloé trousers and a Comme des Garçons slip skirt - so of the moment, and the theme.

Getty Images Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala.

Rihanna in literally anything

The superstar’s incredible yellow gown by Chinese designer Guo Pei is the look that has come to define the modern Met Gala red carpet, and rightly so. The 2015 gown perfectly represents the craft and glamour that the event is supposed to celebrate, while also respectfully referencing that year’s exhibition theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.

Rihanna is one of the rare guests who always manages to nail the Met Gala fashion moment, and respect for the theme is a key element - as well as a clear passion for fashion research.

Other memorable looks include her pink patterned Comme des Garçons ensemble in 2017, the year that celebrated the brand’s cerebral designer Rei Kawakubo, her fashion deity look by Maison Margiela for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in 2018, and 2022’s black Balenciaga coat/beanie combo (worn to perfection alongside her partner A$AP Rocky’s quilt).