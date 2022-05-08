For linen designer Jo Steel, clothing is a double-edged sword

Jo Steel, the Kiwi founder of linen brand Milou Milou is all about subtle, classic design that lasts.

Jo Steel is the woman behind Milou Milou, a company which makes zero-waste bed linen to order.

Having grown up on the family farm in Taranaki, she describes having “such a free and fun childhood, where we ran around the paddocks, camped down by our river with cousins and just led a nature-driven lifestyle”.

Steel went on to establish a career in fashion, starting out as a textile buyer, which saw her travelling the globe sourcing for big box clothing manufacturers in New Zealand and Australia. It was a great experience that also opened her eyes to the ugly side of clothing manufacturing.

“It’s a nasty circle that results in billions of fabrics and clothing going to landfill each year. Even premium brands work within this cycle and it really is something that has to change.”

This realisation, and Steel's resistance to that model, has led to her current roles: director and owner of Milou Milou, and general manager of Totem Road, a sustainable furniture company. Both are based in Australia, where Steel and family now live.

Making bed linen to order is completely different to the normal approach to production and distribution, “but hopefully, it's something that people understand to be purposeful, intentional and impactful,” says Steel.

"At Totem Road, our furniture is designed and made to be loved and used for many generations and we have a completely transparent supply chain."

When it comes to her own wardrobe, Steel says that clothing is a bit of a double-edged sword. “I love how clothes can make you feel, and look, but I know what the cost is on our planet. Fashion is probably the slowest to change and while many are doing great things, the entire industry needs to make a stand before it changes for the better."

Five things I own and love

1.Aje top and pants

One of my favourite designers [from Australia]. I always buy special pieces each season. They never date and I always feel amazing in them.

Jacqui Turk ““I love how clothes can make you feel, and look, but I know what the cost is on our planet.”

2.Paris Georgia top and dress

My favourite New Zealand designer. I love the fits - relaxed and oversized with an edge. I have had both pieces for many years and will continue to wear them to death.

3.Rebecca Vallance jumpsuit

I have worn this to weddings, casual barbecues, work and nights out. Depending on how I style it, up or down, it always works.

4.Rag & Bone leather jacket

For many years I searched for a leather jacket that I could wear forever. I purchased this in New York about eight years ago and it still looks like new. I love the matte black studs, which soften the biker feel.

Supplied Jo Steel's leather jacket and Ganni dress.

5.Ganni dress

My favourite international designer! I have this same dress in three different colours. It's perfect for any season and looks amazing layered with a merino jumper for the winter.

Three things I’d love to own

Milou Milou Marden sheet set, from $111 for pillowcases

Just like my customers, I need to wait until certain shades come back into stock. I have been waiting patiently for our sage green Marden set to be available again and it's back! It's on my list to get very soon.

Paris Georgia shirt, $780, and trousers, $760

I need this set for winter! Such a vibe and perfect for work. Colour, fit - need I say more?

Proenza Schouler boots, $1550

I always struggle with winter shoes as I love the sandal and sock look, but these boots are perfect for running around all day. I imagine I could dress them up with a pretty dress too.