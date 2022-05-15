Laura Jean Fitzweijers' love of designer vintage is Not New

After New Zealand’s first Covid lockdown, Laura-Jean Fitzweijers and her husband both decided to sell their businesses. His was in insurance, hers was a franchise. They moved to a brave new chapter, which “focused on time with our boys and learning new ways to spend our work energy”.

This energy led Fitzweijers to found Not New, an online, luxury fashion resale site, that encourages circular business - sell your unworn duds, and spend what you make on something you will wear.

Based at her home in Christchurch (“three girls in a garage”), the site launched recently, with an event at the Isaac Theatre Royal to celebrate. Friend and colleague Freya Alexander was brought in as CEO last year. Fitzweijers' husband, meanwhile, has been training as an ironman - though no longer in the garage.

“I kicked my husband out of his beautiful man cave and now it’s our studio and office. All my spare rooms are filled with clothes!” But Fitzweijers is excited to be moving on. “To be part of a business focused on women, working with women and celebrating individuality through sustainable fashion is an exciting place to be.”

READ MORE:

* For linen designer Jo Steel, clothing is a double-edged sword

* For Meg Thompson clothing is an expressive celebration of womanhood

* Layering colours, fabrics and patterns is the key to kidswear designer Lucy Wildman's wardrobe



Five things I own and love

1. My wedding ring

This was crafted as a collaboration of love, history and friendship. The diamonds were repurposed from my paternal grandmother’s ring, the gold was dug up from my parents’ West Coast backyard and our family friend refined it ready for the local goldsmith to shape and form, into an understated elegant band.

Supplied Laura’s fashion philosophy? Sell your unworn duds and use the money to buy clothes you absolutely love.

2. Mira Mikati cord top

In midnight blue thick cord with glittery, random tapped bands of colour and a font a Swiss ski instructor from the early 90s would endorse boldly stating “Adrenaline seekers”. I had an instant crush on this shirt and couldn’t wait to show my husband my newest acquisition. Adorned in my radical shirt with a glass of vino in hand, I was a little surprised he wasn’t quite as enthralled as I was.

3. Dolce & Gabbana plaid wool coat

This expertly crafted coat from Dolce & Gabbana was the first Not New designer piece I sourced from abroad. You could say it led me down the rabbit hole resulting in the site, as I never expected to be able to find - nor afford - a coat like it. Every time I wear it out, I feel not only cosy and warm but it just feels special.

Supplied “High quality wool lasts and lasts making it a great resale product.”

4. Rotate Birger Christensen pink party dress

We all need a favourite party dress and this Rotate Birger Christensen dress is “Not New” of course. It’s comfortable, flattering, sparkly and pink - like disco Champagne! Need I say more?

5. By Malene Birger poncho

This heavy 100% merino wool poncho makes keeping warm outdoors a treat. It’s like wearing your favourite childhood woolly blanket with a little more finesse. I am outside as much as possible in winter so my wardrobe is full of wool wool wool! I can’t get enough of this beautiful sustainable fibre. High quality wool lasts and lasts making a great resale product.

Three things I would love to own

1. Complete set of an early illustrated edition of the Chronicles of Narnia

Sometimes it feels like I grew up half in New Zealand and half in Narnia, so any early editions of the Chronicles of Narnia featuring the original illustrations is a true treasure in my esteem.

Supplied Whimsical items on Laura Jean Fitzweijer’s wish list.

2. Stella McCartney Fantasia fringed kaftan, $3085

I mean, hello Stella. This is just dreamy fashion and fun. A collector’s piece for the future.

3. Vintage 2016 Gucci Foulard floral bomber jacket

Gucci Bombers are timeless whimsy. Available every now and then on secondhand sites like Farfetch and hopefully one day on our site.