Billboard Music Awards 2022: 10 of the most weird and wonderful looks

Anyone still to be convinced that the noughties aesthetic has the fashion industry in a choke hold at the moment need only take a passing glance at the fashion, and arguably the guest list, at the Billboard Music Awards happening today in Las Vegas (fittingly).

Jordan Strauss/AP Megan Fox arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Diddy is hosting, Mary J Blige is receiving an Icon award, and the stars are decked out in a bevvy of weird and wonderful looks.

We’ve picked out 10 of the most noteworthy outfits to dissect below.

READ MORE:

* What's cool right now, according to Gen Z

* Balenciaga's new $2750 sneakers come 'fully destroyed'

* Met Gala 2022: Politics front and centre at fashion's biggest night

* Met Gala: The red carpet looks that everyone is talking about



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

It’s a big night for the modern day version of Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro: not only is MGK performing tonight, he's also up for the top rock artist gong.

To mark the occasion, Kelly paired his glam rock Dolce & Gabbana outfit with an equally flashy manicure bejewelled with 880 diamonds. Fox is perfectly coordinated in a black and silver look by David Koma.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor appears to be paying homage to the inimitable Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez with this look that’s been given a 2022 refresh. The square neck top is by Skims, the low rise leather pants are Givenchy, and the Crocs are a collaboration with Balenciaga. The attitude is all hers.

Anitta

Brazilian singer Anitta, who is presenting an award tonight, clearly got the memo about the power of pink. She’s dressed to impress in a shimmery baby pink dress from Fendace, the Versace and Fendi collaboration.

Chloe Bailey

Don't take it from us, take it from Chloe Bailey – turtlenecks are having a moment. The Have Mercy singer picked out a black leather dress by Valdrin Sahiti to make a statement on the silver carpet.

Florence Welch

Following the release of her new album Dance Fever last week, Welch is back making more appearances on the music circuit (she is set to play at Auckland's Spark Arena in March 2023).

The musician stuck to her ethereal roots wearing a ruffled lavender Gucci dress layered over a lace bodysuit. It's an interesting choice for the occasion, but not particular surprising – Welch starred in a Gucci Campaign for the brand’s Bloom perfume in 2020.

Mari Copeny

Mari Copeny is a fourteen-year-old activist who became known for raising awareness about the water crisis is her hometown of Flint, Michigan and has gone on to fundraise for underprivileged children across the United States. Copeny is attending the awards as the recipient of the 2022 Billboard Changemaker Award.

Not only is her neon bright outfit very cool, but her presence a reminder that giving a damn is always incredibly stylish.

Doja Cat

Even with the golden cleavage detailing, the Say So singer cut a comparatively modest figure in this Schiaparelli design.

If the golden Saturn handbag looks familiar, it's likely because Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry also designed the custom Saturn earrings Adele wore during her One Night Only concert special.

Dove Cameron

Over the weekend Disney star turned singer Dove Cameron was named number 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, following the success of her single Boyfriend. She's at the awards to celebrate in a plunging red dress by Ashlyn dress.

The design, which features clear boning down the torso, is keeping with designer Ashlynn Park’s “timeless and bold womenswear, conceived with an ever-present playfulness.”

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum’s look, which combines a strapless light yellow dress by Australian designer Maticevski, paired with elbow length black gloves and thigh high suede boots, is a little confusing, but truthfully so are the awards...