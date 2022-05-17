Kim Kardashian on cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, writes heartfelt letter to younger self

Kim Kardashian is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and she’s doing some self-reflection in the process.

The mother of four penned a letter to herself for the issue, titled “A Letter To My Younger Self,” in which she gives her past self a little advice.

Kardashian continued in the letter, sharing that as she gets “to May 2022, you’re not going to be content.”

“You’re still going to be looking for that next ‘it’…And when you find it, you’re going to do it – we’re going to do it –like we always do: to the fullest,” she writes.

READ MORE:

* Leyna Bloom celebrates 'powerful moment' as sports illustrated’s first ever transgender cover star

* Irina Shayk turns heads in NYC after trip with Kanye West

* New Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is 56 years old and 160cm tall

* Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock score 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover



Being featured in the 59th installment of the issue came as a bit of a surprise to Kim, as she told SI that she thought “you had to be a professional model and a runway model” to make it on there. That, of course, is not the case, as Kardashian has reached yet another milestone in her career.

“It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old,” she said. “But in my 40s? That’s crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

The other Sports Illustrated cover stars include Ciara, model and activist, and mother of Elon, Maye Musk, and model Yumi Nu.

Also on Monday, SKIMS tapped Rosalía for a new campaign, which features looks from the brand’s Cotton Collection.

The singer shared in a release that the looks are “so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time. I’m so excited that I finally got the chance to collaborate.”