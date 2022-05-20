In pictures: The glitziest red carpet fashion from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is not only one of most prestigious events on the film calendar, it also plays host to many incredible, and memorable, displays of glamorous fashion.

Madonna tearing off her pink satin wrap coat in 1991 to reveal her Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, Princess Diana in that showstopping powder blue Catherine Walker dress in 1987 and a heavily pregnant (with twins) Angeline Jolie walking the red carpet in a Max Azria olive green maternity gown in 2008: all iconic Cannes fashion moments.

In recent years it has also been a hotbed of fashion controversy, with questions over what many consider archaic and binary dress codes, including an early ‘heels only’ rule for women.

The festival runs until May 28, so there is still plenty of fashion to come out of Cannes, but already we’ve seen plenty of next-level looks and extravagant gowns. Keep scrolling for some of the glitziest looks so far.

Lashana Lynch

The James Bond star looks sublime in this high-necked lace Fendi Couture dress. A strong start for the actress who pointed out on Instagram that this is, “Baby's first Cannes”.

Viola Davis

At the Top Gun: Maverick screening Viola Davis stepped out in a sunshine yellow off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen. But the detail that really made the outfit is the wonderfully playful Bird of Paradise hair clip.

Getty Images Jasmine Tookes on the Cannes red carpet.

Jasmine Tookes

Another dramatic yellow red carpet look at the Top Gun screening. Worn by the model Jasmine Tookes, the pleated and beaded gown designed by Tony Ward couture makes a strong contrast to the famous Cannes red carpet.

Adriana Lima

Earlier this year Rihanna sent the world into a spin when she announced her pregnancy with a belly baring street style shoot. Brazilian model Adriana Lima must have taken note, walking the red carpet at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in a black Balmain dress with a cutout hole to show off her bump.

Rebecca Hall

Cannes jury member Rebecca Hall has worn a number of gasp-inducing outfits so far this week. But this bejewelled red and pink number (a custom Gucci design) is one of our favourites and feels very of-the-moment. Her bright red lipstick also scored points for its ability to have us pondering a return to a bold lip.

Deepika Padukone

Hall’s fellow jury member Deepika Padukone has also brought plenty of glamour. Overnight she wore a super glam red Louis Vuitton look to a screening of Armageddon Time, and we are still thinking about this dazzling sari-like dress by Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi that she wore to the festival’s opening ceremony.

Anne Hathaway

While Anne Hathaway’s white sequined bandeau and bow back outfit by Armani Privé is a stellar display of Cannes glamour, it is near impossible to look away from the stonking necklace she’s wearing.

The jewel giving the actress her very own Ocean’s 8 moment comes courtesy of Bulgari, the roman jewellery house of which Hathaway is an ambassador (must be nice). The ‘Mediterranean Reverie’ necklace has a 15-carat cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire at the heart of its geometric diamond studded design.

Getty Images Farhana Bodi in a classic Cannes gown.

Farhana Bodi

Is it really Cannes without an over-the-top frothy gown? This feather-adorned hot pink dress by Atelier Zuhra nails the dress code, worn by Dubai-based Indian influencer Farhana Bodi at a screening of the French film Final Cut (Coupez!).

Eva Longoria

For her light reflecting red carpet moment, Eva Longoria opted for a mirrored off-the-shoulder dress by New Yorker Cristina Ottaviano.

Elle Fanning

L’Oréal ambassador Elle Fanning is at Cannes mostly to attend a gala dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’ partnership with the festival, but has found plenty of opportunities to wear glamorous dresses and for that we are eternally grateful. Here, Fanning is attending the Top Gun: Maverick premiere wearing a fairy-tale blush pink Armani Privé gown.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore is a Cannes stalwart: remember her forest green Dior chiffon gown in 2019? This black Bottega Veneta dress with a deep v-neck is a timely reminder of the actresses’ consistently impeccable style.

Sheila Atim

Ugandan-British actor Sheila Atim is the recipient of the 2022 Chopard Trophy, which honours up-and-coming acting talent – and judging by this gorgeous halter-neck bronze frock she wore to receive the accolade, she’s one to watch in the style stakes as well.