Bad taste is back: Just look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s over-the-top wedding

* Zoe Walker Ahwa is Stuff’s style editor and the co-founder of Ensemble magazine

Opinion: The “most cheap people in the world” is how Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana reportedly described the Kardashian family in 2018, commenting on an Instagram post of a photo of Kendall, Kim, Kylie and Kris Jenner.

Four years later, the Italian brand has given its full endorsement to the most influential family in the world (apologies to the British royals), ‘hosting’ the much-hyped wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Portofino this past weekend.

The Italian luxury brand dressed the bride, groom and high-profile guests in a series of head-to-toe looks, hosted the wedding ceremony at their property Villa Olivetta, welcomed the family onto their luxury super yacht and opened a pop-up shop nearby.

It was a celebration of love and joining together of families, but mostly, it was a triumph of money and marketing - and a sign that over-the-top, bad taste style is back.

@kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, photographed by Ellen von Unwerth

Against a backdrop of blood red roses, an ornate gold leaf frame and tall candelabras, the reality star and pop-punk prince shared their vows.

In all its excess, it reminded me of another pop culture wedding moment that was much ridiculed but hugely influential: David and Victoria Beckham, circa 1999, with their own gothic-lite aesthetic (those thrones were iconic and their son Brooklyn’s recent nuptials just cannot compare).

Both weddings were no doubt outrageously expensive, but largely criticised for looking ‘cheap’.

The blatant alignment with Dolce & Gabbana is a controversial one, and for some - including me - is really the definition of bad taste. ‘

‘Kravis presented by Dolce & Gabbana’ is just the latest in the Italian brand’s seemingly endless comeback tour, following a series of scandals and problematic public statements from its founders.

These include: a pair of racist earrings released in 2012 that were akin to Blackamoor statues. In 2015, designer Domenico Dolce called children born from IVF “synthetic” (they later apologised and explained the comments as relating to their Catholic faith). In 2016, the brand’s website named a pair of sandals the ‘slave sandal’ (it was quickly changed).

And in 2018, ahead of a much-hyped show in Shanghai, they released and were swiftly criticised for a racially insensitive video featuring a Chinese model attempting to eat Italian food with chopsticks. Designer Stefano Gabbana went on to send racist messages in response to those criticising the video on Instagram (later claiming his account was hacked).

The brand was, for want of a better word, cancelled - but through the power of celebrity connections and advertising spend with media, has been fighting its way back to relevance ever since (just this week the brand has dressed both Sharon Stone at Cannes and US First Lady Jill Biden).

Some have equated Dolce & Gabbana’s cockroach like survival through scandal to that of the Kardashians, so on some meta level, the relationship between the two brands is actually genius (but ignorance remains the ultimate in bad taste).

Despite it being by Dolce & Gabbana, I actually quite liked the ridiculousness of Kourtney’s white silk lace and satin corset-style wedding dress, and the commitment to the Italian lingerie and la Dolce Vita bit.

The whole thing was heavily orchestrated and outrageously corny (opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang for the newlyweds and Kourtney also wore a custom La Perla thong), but I appreciated what the mysterious new local Instagram account Skete wrote when asked to share their thoughts on the wedding day look: “Kourtney looks exactly how she feels. I wish more people would embrace their sexy selves.”

The Kravis wedding aesthetic was also reminiscent of Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, both drawing heavily on Italian and religious iconography.

The director’s more-is-more aesthetic has possibly felt a little out of touch in recent years, as the pandemic championed a more realist ‘natural’ look, but mark my words: with this wedding, the return of Y2K fashion, and Luhrmann’s upcoming film Elvis set to be released in June, an ostentatious style comeback is imminent.

There are plenty of other signs that this slightly trashy shift is bubbling under the surface: think of the recent Pam & Tommy series, the ‘90s makeup filter on TikTok that gives you skinny eyebrows, the ‘reclamation of Bimbohood’, the Netflix series Selling Sunset and the gaudy style of Christine Quinn and Co., the recent Playboy documentary, and the return of pop punk as a music genre and fashion brands like Ed Hardy and Von Dutch.

Add to that literally everything about Machine Gun Kelly, and literally everything about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox as a couple (who were, of course, guests at the Kravis wedding). For the more literary amongst us, there’s also a recently released book that intellectualises the concept of trashiness: Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer.

Of course, the entire concept of ‘taste’ - good v bad - is hugely subjective, with connotations of classism and snobbism. Who actually gets to decide what’s tasteful and what’s not? The Kravis aesthetic is not my vibe, at all, but even I can appreciate a commitment to a look. And is bad taste really a bad thing?