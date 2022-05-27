How NZ dresses: Street style on NZ Music T-Shirt Day
Music and fashion lovers rejoice for today is NZ Music T-Shirt Day, a chance to show your appreciation for the music talent that comes from our mighty country while raising funds to support the entertainment community that has had a rough time of it lately.
Like jeans, leather jackets and a healthy dose of confidence, music t-shirts never go out of style. They can be styled almost any which way and despite what anyone else says, you don’t need to have an exhaustive knowledge of a band’s back catalogue to rep their merch.
The New Zealand music industry’s merch game is on par with their strong audio output. We even have a band called Goodshirt.
It’s not too late to get involved with this year's NZ Music T-shirt Day: wear your best music shirt out and about tonight, snap a pic of your outfit and use the hashtag #nzmusictshirtday to show your allegiance to your favourite band through your attire. You can also support the cause by donating directly here.
READ MORE:
* Six lessons in street style, from Australian Fashion Week
* How NZ dresses: Street style from Auckland's Britomart
* How NZ dresses: Meet the photographer capturing South Auckland style
* How NZ dresses: Street style from Karangahape Road
To celebrate the day, we headed out onto the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau to ask a few locals about their style and musical tastes, and see if we could spot some music tees in the wild.