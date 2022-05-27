How NZ dresses: Street style on NZ Music T-Shirt Day

Music and fashion lovers rejoice for today is NZ Music T-Shirt Day, a chance to show your appreciation for the music talent that comes from our mighty country while raising funds to support the entertainment community that has had a rough time of it lately.

Like jeans, leather jackets and a healthy dose of confidence, music t-shirts never go out of style. They can be styled almost any which way and despite what anyone else says, you don’t need to have an exhaustive knowledge of a band’s back catalogue to rep their merch.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Matthew Crawley at Flying Out records on NZ Music T-Shirt Day 2022, wearing a band tee from local band Carnivorous Plant Society.

The New Zealand music industry’s merch game is on par with their strong audio output. We even have a band called Goodshirt.

It’s not too late to get involved with this year's NZ Music T-shirt Day: wear your best music shirt out and about tonight, snap a pic of your outfit and use the hashtag #nzmusictshirtday to show your allegiance to your favourite band through your attire. You can also support the cause by donating directly here.

To celebrate the day, we headed out onto the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau to ask a few locals about their style and musical tastes, and see if we could spot some music tees in the wild.