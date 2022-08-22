Lunchtime Shop: Classic black blazers that you'll keep forever

A fashion classic, the black blazer is one of those wardrobe foundation items favoured by eternally chic fashion editors like Christine Centenera (Vogue Australia), Carine Roitfeld (formerly of Vogue Paris) and Sarah Harris (British Vogue), for good reason.

Wear it with classic blue denim, pumps and gold jewellery for an effortless look, or as an easy layering piece that won’t compete with the rest of your outfit. And it goes without saying that it is, and will always be, a workwear classic.

But the true beauty of the black blazer? You likely already have one in your wardrobe. Once you find your preferred style, you’ll keep returning to it season after season, year after year. And that's the epitome of chic.

Luxe

Camilla and Marc blazer, $900

Australian brand Camilla and Marc is known for perfecting sharply tailored jackets, and this option is a longline straight-cut style made in a forgiving semi-stretch fabric for added comfort.

It’s single breasted, fully lined and has a really nice scooped shaping on the bottom front corner.

Helen Cherry blazer, $798

A double-breasted, relaxed fit jacket from the Auckland-based designer, cut from a wool-blend suiting. It features peak lapels, flap pockets at front and finished with dark horn buttons. It also has contrast stripe lining in sleeves, which is a nice touch bound to be appreciated by shorter people who spend their whole lives rolling up their cuffs.

Mid-Range

Ruby blazer, $329

A double-breasted blazer is a great silhouette for those that love a bit of structure. This one, from Ruby, has a slightly oversized fit and tortoiseshell button closure. A nice mix modern and timeless detailing.

Max blazer, $230

Max thinks this is the perfect blazer, in fact they named it so. If you’re after something that is lined, has a relaxed fit, two front buttons and a back vent, then they may well be right.

Decjuba blazer, $152 (on sale)

This has all the hallmark details that come with a maritime inspired blazer: a tailored waist, sharp peak lapels and embellished buttons on the cuffs and in a v-shape on the front. There’s also a longline version, for taller people or those who favour a bit more coverage.

Affordable

Zara blazer, $109

A nice basic (in the simple sense) black blazer with a pointed lapel collar, front flap pockets and a single button closure. One note: this one runs slim – keep that in mind if you favour a more relaxed and looser fit.

Glassons blazer, $90

This one – with a duo button fastenings and longline collar – is great for throwing on over a dress, but we’ve also spotted it worn buttoned up as a blazer dress on its own too.

Bargain

Kmart blazer, $25

This casual option, made of a polyester crêpe fabric, has a loose hanging open front. Described as having “bracelet length sleeves”, it's a good option for wearing in hotter weather.