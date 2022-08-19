This week's best celebrity looks were all about instant impact

At premieres, awards shows and TV appearances this week, celebrities dressed for impact. Visual impact that is.

Whether they utilised sharp tailoring and exaggerated shapes or offered up a fresh take on a trending colour, they showed that the devil really is in the details.

As ever, there were lessons we can all fold into our own dressing: know your colours, find your style and wear it with confidence. Below, five celebrities who we think really nailed it this week.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Cropped cardigans are cool again

* The Duchess of Cambridge’s new go-to designer reveals the key to dressing our future Queen

* The grown up guide to wearing polka dots

* This week’s best celebrity looks are all about bold fun



Best Diane Keaton doing Diane Keaton

The Annie Hall star is an icon for finding your style and committing to it, something to admire as the celebrity and fashion trend cycle grows at an increasing pace. In Diane’s case, it’s a strict black and white palette, loose trousers or a full skirt, and always a big hat.

This look, at the premiere of her new film Mack & Rita, is like Diane Keaton on steroids, styled to absolute perfection with an oversized belt, black nail polish and chunky Louis Vuitton heels. And it’s another case for embracing the eternal chicness of the turtleneck. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best tonal moment

I reckon Mindy Kaling saw one of those personal colour analysts at some point in her life (who must have told her she was a ‘winter’) and has never looked back. She is an absolute vision in this tonal plum ensemble at the LA premiere of her show Never Have I Ever, right down to her coordinated burgundy lip, rose eyeshadow and blush manicure.

The idea of colour blocking scares me, but this is a great example of how to do it in a more subtle, cohesive way. She’s not letting her winter palette limit her options completely though - notice the rebellious mix-match of her silver jewellery and gold heels. Classic Mindy. – Lara Daly

Best intelligent whimsy

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been on the promo trail recently and having the best time with both her outfits and her moods. It’s hard to tell which is more infectious. This Zimmermann dress she wore on Jimmy Kimmel is so cute, and you can tell she’s feeling it.

That short hemline with the prim neck and long sleeves work perfectly with her Casadei platform shoes, and the more footage I watch of her talking, the more detail I pick up - the incredible tailoring of the bell sleeves, the sequins in the collar that almost look like a neck piece. I love seeing Australian brand Zimmermann worn on the world stage this way. Maitreyi has perfected the art of intelligence and whimsy, total Ensemble vibes.- Rebecca Wadey

Best silver bedazzled foot forward

This is a classic example of confidence being the real key to every great outfit. Here, Juliette Lewis is wearing a paillette sequin covered Givenchy column dress, silver bedazzled pointy-toe pumps and a pearl choker of Wilma Flintstone proportions.

Were I to wear this outfit I’d be completely overwhelmed, and it would read like a fancy dress costume. But the ever confident Juliette looks so unbelievably cool. She wears the dress, not the other way round. – Tyson Beckett

Best in pink

I simply adore Melanie Lynskey in general, and in this fresh take on the pink trend at the HCA Awards in Los Angeles where she won the award for best actress in a drama series.

Melanie had to attend both nights of the awards (they split them into streaming and broadcast/cable), and matched this pink pleated gown by NY-based designer Brandon Maxwell with a cute neon pink cocktail dress by another in-the-know designer, Roksanda Ilincic. Both a delight, and I can’t wait to see what our Kiwi girl wears to the Emmys in September… - ZWA