The Ensemble Edit: Stylish things to get you through the wet weekend

Mabel’s market

Pōneke’s incredible Burmese restaurant Mabel’s has amassed a stellar ensemble of New Zealand makers and brands to join their community event/market day, happening at 66 Tory Street, Te Aro on Sunday August 21, from 10am - 4pm.

As well as things to eat and drink market style from Mabel’s, there will be pieces available from Avar Studios, Dehei, Jiho Store, Kiosk, Mug Mates, Otsu and more.

Take some shopping bags, wear your mask and meet some wonderful makers and owners of these local businesses. A portion of takings will be also going towards Myanmar relief.

Move on down

Wellington is also soon gaining our friend Jimmy D, who is moving down imminently. Before the big move they’re holding a “HUGE” sale event with previous season stock, archive, samples, and fabric on offer.

Today, Saturday and Sunday head to 496 Karangahape Road (next to Madame George) to check it out and bid the team Bon Voyage.

“How you do-i-i- i-n’?”

If you’re cosying up on the couch this weekend (we will be), multiple members of the Ensemble team enjoyed reading The Hollywood Reporter’s insightful behind-the-scenes look at what really went down on the Final Days of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’.

Living la vida Levi’s

If you too adored the buttercup yellow trapeze dress Emma Chamberlain wore in our wrap up of styling tips as seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week then you are in luck: the whole natural-hued Levi's x Ganni collection is available online now. We’ve also got out eye on the deconstructed skirt, because we’re on a real maxi skirt tilt of late.

Reading is what? Fundamental!

If you haven’t already, make sure you check out We Read Auckland | Ka Pānui Tātau i Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland Libraries free programme of incredible live and online events that celebrate Auckland’s readers and writers and the stories that bring us together.

There’s everything on offer from Drag Storytimes for whānau to a Mandarin online presentation on the life and works of famous food literature authors such as Shen Hong Fei, Cai Lan and Jiao Tong and a conversation with New York Times bestselling author Chloe Gong.

Coffee & Croissants: Possible futures of queer objects

In June we encouraged everyone to visit Objectspace’s exhibition twisting, turning, winding: takatāpui + queer objects. This Sunday, the final day of the show, curator Richard Orjis, designer Micheal McCabe and takatāpui and community advisor Kaan Hiini will offer thoughts on the power of objects to communicate personal experience, and the possibilities of a future queer archive.

Tickets are $10 including coffee and croissants with limited places available. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Rainbow Youth.