The surprising reason you should watch The Great Kiwi Bake Off: Jordan Rondel and Peter Gordon's fashion

The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

The cakes aren’t the only showstoppers on this season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

The show’s new judges, Jordan Rondel and Peter Gordon, have brought a whole menu of outstanding fashion to the show with them.

In the first episode, Rondel whose business The Caker has garnered a celebrity status in the world of baking for its distinctive aesthetic, makes her debut in a belted Acne coat dress and a black beret. She looks like a feisty mix of Jane Lane, the bitingly arty friend from Daria and Harriet the Spy. Alongside her, chef Gordon, know for his pacific inspired fusion cooking, wears a chic turtle-neck under a tartan blazer.

Rondel says bringing the full throttled fashion sensibilities which she’s successfully woven into her professional branding, onto Bake Off was an obvious choice.

”I wanted to present myself as entirely myself,” she tells Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Hayley Sproull is a chronic oversharer, and it's a good thing

* New Great Kiwi Bake Off co-host Pax Assadi shares his favourite treats

* What Sandi Toksvig will be asking the crowd in her upcoming Kiwi tour

* Peter Gordon mixes it up for The Great Kiwi Bake Off



”As soon as I agreed to be a judge on the show I started thinking about what I was going to wear because it is such a big part of my brand and I really wanted to bring something different.”

Returning from the US to film the series in Muriwai, Rondel came armed with pieces she’d purchased in California and mostly styled herself. for the series.

“Not all the looks I brought over with me were ‘suitable’ for the show,” she laughs.

Memorable looks that did make the cut include a red vinyl Diesel suit and a silver leather star themed dress by ‘post-fetish leather brand’ Zana Bayne.

Gordon says Rondel’s approach to dressing for the role of judge was “a revelation and I loved her for it.”

Including fashion that is just as flavourful as the contestants baking is a tried and true recipe for the Bake Off franchise. Mary Berry, a style icon known for her personal brand of “cosy, not dowdy” clothing was the first Bake Off personality to make her sartorial character a presence on the English version of the show.

Fans of the baking series fawned over Berry’s penchant for button-up cardigans, brightly hued blazers and a collection of bejewelled necklaces that rivalled Anna Wintour. In 2012 a colourful silk bomber jacket by Zara sold out soon after Berry wore it on the show.

More recently the show’s co-host, Noel Fielding, has brought his art-school chic styling to the tent in the form of drain-pipe jeans, eccentric button up shirts and a seemingly endless supply of bright knitwear jumpers by designers such as Raf Simons and Bella Freud.

Gordon says the majority of his looks were put together by the shows “fabulous stylist” Teresa Tomlin, with him bringing “my favourite shoes and jeans”. But he was inspired by the strength of Rondel’s outfits.

“It wasn’t until the second day of shooting that I thought ‘I look like my grandmother's doctor and this incredible woman Jordan looks fabulously individual’.”

Two of the more memorable outfits the Whanganui-born chef dons this season are those pulled from his own wardrobe. The first an incredible two piece Tapa cloth suit that came into his life over 20 years ago when he was filming the 2001 documentary Peter Gordon’s Pacific Harvest.

“We began in the Cook Islands and ended in Stewart Island. Each episode I would wear a different shirt - and I’d asked Frances [Hooper] and Denise [L'Estrange-Corbet] at World if they’d design them - which they did,” Gordon explains.

“At the end of filming they presented me with that incredible tailored suit. It’s such a beautiful piece to wear - and I always feel grounded and part of Pasifika when I do.”

TVNZ Judges and hosts of The Great Kiwi Bake Off: Peter Gordon, Hayley Sproull, Pax Assadi and Jordan Rondel.

Rondel says she “loved how out there we looked together,” and his family kilts were one of her favourite of Gordon’s looks.

”The tartan is called Ancient Gordon. It’s based on the colours of a kilt they found in a peat bog near our family castle - Huntley Castle. (Well, it’s not really our castle, but you know …),” Gordon explains.

A second kilt is a non-Clan-specific tartan made from Harris Tweed by 21st Century Kilts.

Despite the showy origins he says this kilt is actually less of a statement than his traditional family tartan.

“I never liked the ‘bright’ green and yellow of the original tartan, so I was relieved when I went to Edinburgh to commission the kilt that I saw the more muted colours.”

Both though, like all the outfits on Bake Off, are delightful. “Show me a man who doesn’t like to wear a skirt,” quips Gordon

“They are fantastic to dance in, and they feel so liberating!”

The Great Kiwi Bake Off premieres tonight on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm