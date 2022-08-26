This week's best celebrity looks were fun, extra and 'weird'

Only the most confident of us, like JLo, could get away with five wedding dresses.

Last week we talked about the difference a healthy dose of confidence can make to your outfit.

That’s clear again this week when our best dressed celebrities wore outfits that are perhaps too outlandish for civilian wear.

Whether it was an outlandishly big bow, an amorphous t-shirt dress, or a diva costume change moment, they got away with it because they embody a devil may care attitude.

Below, six celebrities show us that the best accessory is the bravery to wear whatever you please.

Best weird suit

Weird, but in a good way! The styling of this entire ensemble on actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste is too cool for words, and each time I look at it, my eye is drawn to something else: the playful ribbons, the bantu knots, the beaded scissors detail on the jacket and trousers.

The pink patchwork ribbon detailed suit is by a brand called Wiederhoeft, which I hadn't heard of until now but is, according to its bio, "a design house obsessed with theatre, dance, and the magic of live performance. Buffoonery! Bamboozlement! Mockery!". Lots of fun. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best stoop ensemble

Only Chloë Sevigny could wear a shapeless floor-length T-shirt, no makeup and a scrunchie on her wrist and look this cool.

She is living her best NYC stoop life in a dress by Norwegian artist Bjarne Melgaard, an art world ‘wild man’ who has dipped into fashion a few times (he’s worked with Eckhaus Latta, Supreme and Proenza Schouler) and is mostly known on the scene for emblazoning T-shirts with outrageous, provoking slogans (notoriously, his ‘I Hate Rihanna’ T-shirt). The art/streetwear collab is very on-brand for Chloë, and the rest of her stoop crew are serving equally strong looks that could only be pulled off by the hippest of Brooklyn hipsters. – Lara Daly

Best dressed Love Islander, actually

In a Reddit Q+A earlier this year, Flora Murray, the stylist for Love Island said that Tasha Ghouri was the most naturally stylish Islander last season because “she loves wearing bright colours and always up for experimenting new styles”. But respectfully, I disagree.

To my eyes Dami Hope is the reigning Love Island style king for those same reasons: he never knowingly shies away from an opportunity to wear a loud and fun outfit. Take, for example, this incredible rainbow striped suit that he wore to a screening of Idris Alba’s new film Beast in London overnight. So. Fun. - Tyson Beckett

Best use of a bow

The Lord of the Rings promo tour continues to bring us many a magnificent outfit, the latest of which is on Ema Horvath who apparently plays Númenórean lady Eärien.

I feel like this bow tie is a literal sartorial manifestation of a hair comb bow I bought from Gloria last week and I am so here for the extra. What it gives in width and volume it makes up for in length. The proportions, as Nina Garcia would say, are excellent. - Rebecca Wadey

Best bride

On the topic of extra looks...Jennifer Lopez tied the knot to Ben Affleck (again) this week in Miami and wore a trio of custom gowns by Ralph Lauren, as documented on the Instagram page of celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi.

This time there were veils (both shortly hooded and extremely long), beading, high necks and ruffles galore. They were frankly exquisite.

That brings the gown count for her nuptials this year alone to five but honestly, keep them coming. Instead of an advent calendar this year I'll take JLo in a different white designer dress every day until Christmas. -TB

Best sequins

I’m obsessed with all things Regina Hall, she could literally attend a premiere in pyjamas and I would praise her, so this green sequin suit with plunging neckline is filling me with a lot of joy.

I’m also excited to see the film she’s promoting, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. A religious satire produced by Jordan Peele and directed by first-timer Adamma Ebo who’s pulled together an enviable list of talent. The film generated a lot of buzz at Sundance earlier this year, and Regina is only adding to it - RW