Lunchtime Shop: Nine statement tees to truly express yourself with

The slogan tee has been a fashion mainstay since time immemorial, or at least the 1980s, when designer Katharine Hamnett’s “choose life” T-shirts really popularised the medium.

Once the domain of the earnestly political, ‘statement’ or branded tees are worn more often to show explicit support of and affiliation with a designer, brand or more vaguely, a lifestyle.

There are some do’s and don’t of wearing a statement tee, but most importantly: if you’re going to be a walking billboard for something, you should believe in it.

Balenciaga T-shirt, about $1432, from Net-A-Porter

Arguably if you’re paying $1500 for a T-shirt, the statement you’re making is “I have more money than sense”, but judge not lest ye be judged etc.

Aside from the loud rainbow bubble lettering, there are a bunch of lovely quieter details here too: the lived-in splotches of paint and bleach at the hem, the oversized silhouette and classic crew neckline.

Twenty-seven Names long-sleeved T-shirt, $290

We love the classic boxy shape of this long-sleeved option, and that it’s made of a luxe deadstock cotton of Japanese origin, purchased as surplus production stock.

As Kathryn Neale wrote earlier this year in her guide to wearing statement tees: “Check where your garment was made. Even better, check where the fabric was produced. It is always important to do your research when you are about to make a statement.”

Max Mara T-shirt, $230

Who doesn’t love Earth? We also love the round ribbed neckline on this Max Mara tee and the relaxed fit.

Ganni T-Shirt, $189

Maybe space is more your thing? This crew neck is cut from an organic cotton jersey.

Stolen Girlfriends Club T-shirt, $139

Read it and weep boys.

Vintage Garfield T-shirt, $75, from MagicHollow

From an environmental perspective, buying graphic T-shirts that are secondhand or vintage is less catastrophic. Plus, you’ll also have more chance of having a unique statement.

Pici x Checks T-shirt, $70

Where you choose to spend your time (and money) is a deeply personal and political statement in itself. Go one step further and nail your colours to mast by wearing merch from your favourite establishment.

This tee, a collab between Karangahape Road restaurant Pici and retailer Checks, is made in a lovely mid-weight 100% combed organic cotton and printed right here in Aotearoa.

World T-shirt, $59

Made in collaboration with Safe Space Alliance, a LGBTQI+ led non-profit organisation that aims to help people identify, navigate and create safe spaces for the LGBTQI+ community worldwide, part of the proceeds of this T-shirt goes towards their important work.

Introverts Club T-shirt, $41, from Everpress

This quirky tee is from Everpress, a great online platform for independent creatives which minimises production waste and risk for creators because they only print as many items as are sold.