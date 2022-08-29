What Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and other celebrities wore to the MTV VMAs

Believe it or not, one of music’s biggest events happened today in New Jersey, as the 2022 MTV VMA awards rolled into town.

Before they take to the VMAs stage to accept awards or make showstopping performances, the world’s biggest music stars put their best foot forward on the red carpet.

The unofficial dress code of the night seems to be black, white and silver, with scores of stars picking the solid tones for their outfits with great success, but there were some notable and colourful exceptions.

Get all caught up on who wore what with our list of the best dressed celebrities from the event.

READ MORE:

* The enduring influence of Margaret Urlich’s ‘Aotearoa rock chic’

* Why Princess Anne is the most fashionable royal of all

* This week's best celebrity looks were fun, extra and 'weird'

* The Duchess of Cambridge’s new go-to designer reveals the key to dressing our future Queen



Taylor Swift

Taytay turned up dripping in jewels in this Oscar de la Renta halterneck mini dress draped with thousands of crystals. But the bling didn’t stop there with Swift wearing matching chandelier inspired Christian Louboutin shoes on her feet.

Swift is a longtime Oscar de la Renta fan when it comes to award shows, the floral dress she wore to last years Grammy awards was by the designer too.

Lizzo

Evan Agostini/AP Lizzo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo was on of the first on the red carpet and set the bar exceptionally high in this voluminous couture dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

“My stylist: How much fabric do you wanna wear? Me: Yes,” she tweeted with a photo from the carpet.

Jack Harlow

First Class singer Jack Harlow is proving himself to be quite the fan of the colour brown. At the end of July he choose to wear a brown knit vest from Auckland brand Wynn Hamlyn at his Sydney show and now he’s pulled from the same shade for the VMAs.

This time it’s a head to toe look from Hermès, complete with smokey lensed sunglasses and matching cravat.

Maneskin

2021 Eurovision winners and Italian rockgods Maneskin are leading the charge for a Glamrock revival and we’re one step closer to conversion thanks to these wonderfully vampy looks from Gucci.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart knows goths are back are she looks all the better for it. The Riverdale actor looked perfectly moody in this sheer black lace gown from Fendi with lips and faces embellished onto the design.

Sabrina Carpenter

Unfortunately most people know Sabrina Carpenter from her entanglement in the Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett drama, but the former Disney star is a talented singer-songwriter in her own right too. Her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, was released July. This incredible cutout sequin floral dress by Moschino embodies the VMAs perfect, youthful, glitzy and playfully tongue in cheek.

Lil Nas X – Harris Reed

Hiphop Cowboy Lil Nas X swapped horses for birds, hitting the red carpet in glittering black pants, a dramatic black feather cage overskirt, a matching headpiece and no shirt.

The look is the work of courtesy of designer Harris Reed, known best for his costuming work with Harry Styles. Reed worked with Dolce & Gabbana to create a similar design for Iman to wear on the Met Gala’s 2021 Red Carpet.

Conan Gray

Gray walked the red carpet in a whimsical white satin blazer, also by Harris Reed, that gave way to sheer dainty lace trim panels and platform white boots.

Once inside Gray swapped into a suitably theatrical chiffon and organza orange ruffle cape and cotton velvet pants by Valentino which he wore to perform onstage.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey is mentored by none other than Beyonce Knowles, and we think you can see the influence coming through in Bailey’s sheer corseted outfit tonight.

The corset dress is by the brand Zigman who have previously created corseted looks for Doja Cat, Little Mix and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki Minaj

A bright pink reminder that VMAs co-host Nicki Minaj was mining the Barbie aesthetic for outfit inspiration years before Barbiecore was even a thing.