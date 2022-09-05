Six denim blunders that men make and women hate

From rolled hems to flared ankles, men constantly find ways to go wrong with their denim – but Stanley Tucci’s chunky boot pairing (far left) and Patrick Stewart’s narrow but far from skinny jeans (centre) are examples of how to do it well.

Jeans: simultaneously the easiest thing to wear and the hardest to get right for the majority of mankind. Anyone who says the only rule in fashion these days is that there are no rules has clearly wiped Simon Cowell from their visual memory.

The average man has six pairs of denims in his wardrobe but for some reason this all-ages perennial is something most men struggle with. Surely if man can split the atom, he can buy a pair of denim five-pocket trousers that don’t make him look like a wally?

“In the cosmos of fashion, denim trends move slowly,” says menswear stylist Tom Stubbs.

“Skinny jeans have more than done their turn around the sun. But some men are finding it hard to let go of this trend, leaving themselves marooned on a style island. I’d go for ‘straight’ shapes if you’re finding it really hard.”

In truth, the commonest denim-wear crime is not that they’re spray-on and covered in macho rhinestones, it’s that they simply don’t fit properly. I could probably go through every boyfriend I have ever had in my life (and, as my mother will wearily attest, there have been a few) and itemise a denim crime committed by each one.

It took me months to navigate the tender ego of the slick city boy who spent a fortune on his denim and took great pride in his dark denim and blazer style. The problem was, he always wore his jeans too tight around his rugby player’s thighs.

There was the Irish athlete who wore shapeless bootcut jeans with his best shoes (shiny shoes with jeans is never acceptable). To be fair to him, this is a crime committed by most Top Gear presenters and countless men.

I do wonder whether the reason most men struggle with denim is because they always wore school uniforms and simply didn’t get enough practice at wearing jeans. Or unlike women, they can’t be bothered to try multiple pairs on until they discover the pair that fits them really well? Either way, it’s not OK. So here are my top six no-nos for men in jeans and some advice on how to get denim right.

1. Too skinny

Unless you are a great-grandfather and in the Rolling Stones, skinny jeans have no place in your life. If 30-year-olds aren’t wearing clinging blue denim, then good grief, it really is time to ditch this trend.

Did you get that at the back, all you footballers, sports commentators and celebrities with luminous white gnashers? There really is not a world in which “spray-ons” or “jeggings” is OK.

Our advice: Go for a gently tapered leg (trusty Levi 511s still do the best) that gives a bit of profile while remaining loose on the thighs and calves.

2. Too cheap

Jeans need not cost hundreds; in fact really expensive jeans can look as naff as the cheap ones if they come from with a blinging fashion label on the belt loop. On the other hand, very cheap jeans are too often made with flimsy denim that won’t keep its shape beyond a couple of washes and the legs and waistbands will sag.

Our advice: If you’re unsure, stick to the classics – Levis, Wrangler, Lee, etc, perhaps trading up to their vintage or premium ranges for better quality denim. Newer brands like Buzz Rickson, Edwin and Burgus Plus & Co also make great jeans for the middle-aged man.

3. Too distressed

It’s tragic that so many of my educated boyfriends have liked to wear their jeans until they disintegrated. I mean, the washed-out look can look relaxed and a touch bohemian, but unfortunately after the age of 40, washed-out becomes dishevelled and can be somewhat ageing.

Our advice: If perfectly dark jeans are too neat for you, opt for a lighter wash and choose a cut in a looser fit, such as Uniqlo’s denim work trousers. Also worth noting that button fly jeans have a more relaxed look than a zip and will probably stand the test of time better.

A touch of fraying and creases adds a relaxed look – with a checked shirt it’s pleasingly lumberjack-esque – but steer clear of overly frayed and distressed; the result can be a touch Eurotrashy. As can another denim no-no: jeans and a shiny polished shoe.

4. Too rumpled

Most men’s jeans come in a 34in length, but not all men have legs to fill them. When jeans are too long, and especially ones in softer (cheaper) fabrics they start to concertina around the calf and ankle like a blue elephant’s foreskin. Jeremy Clarkson always seems to wear jeans that are worryingly wrinkled at the ankle, the touch of flare only makes matters worse.

Our advice: Most dry-cleaners will do a brilliant job at taking up jeans, so long as you tell them to match the colour of the stitching on the seams. Considering most men wear jeans more often than any other pair of trousers, the hassle of altering them is well worth the effort. Rolling the hem up is fine for a temporary solution, but shortens the leg. Wear with a chunky boot.

5. Too tight

Your denim should have plenty of room to contain every part of your body below the waist without revealing anything more intimate. If you have hefty quads, you are going to need a pair that comes up more roomy on the thigh. Worse, is when the belt has cinched the cradle of the jeans to cup a little too snugly around the crotch area, it will create an unsightly jockstrap effect.

Our advice: Unless you’re a willowy teenager or a whippet-hipped rocker, steer clear. Tight cuts are unforgiving on any man with a bit of timber, so steer instead towards straight cuts - the shape will look sharp and crisp, but won’t look as painfully sprayed on. Also worth noting that although jeans with zippers will look smarter.

6. Too high-waisted

A jean that’s hoiked high on a man’s waist is probably one of the unsexiest sights you will ever see. If said trousers are tweedy and worn with braces, a high waist can look rather dapper – but wear with caution. But no matter what Harry Styles can get away with, high-waisted jeans should be avoided by every man over the age of 22.

Our advice: Simon Cowell and the catwalks would have you think that high-waisted jeans are “in”, but they’re a tricky beast for your average man. If you’re uneasy about low-slung waistlines, look to cuts that sit on the belly button but not above and only tuck in a T-shirt if you want to look especially neat and together.