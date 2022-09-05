Lunchtime Shop: Nine nice tops for your work wardrobe, and beyond

A simple, well-made shirt or blouse are foundational items that can form the basis of many work outfits. Tucked into trousers, peeping out from under a blazer or layered over camisoles – they’re the ultimate in versatility.

But they’re not just a staple Monday through Friday. Any ‘work top’ worth its weight in cotton will easily slot into your weekend wardrobe as well.

This is the time of the year when we’re most likely sick of wearing the clothes that have seen us through the winter and itching to get into something fresher and lighter. That, paired with the fact that you’re unlikely to have invested much in our work wardrobes last year, means your office ensembles are probably overdue some love. Enter: Nine shirts and blouses that will refresh your 9-5 outfits.

Mahsa top, $465

How beautiful are the high neckline and billowing sleeves of this romantic shirt from Auckland brand Mahsa? It comes in seven nature inspired colours made from cotton voile, but we’re very taken with this sweet Swiss Dot poplin. It’ll also pair just as beautifully with your favourite jeans.

Sylvester shirt, $259

This button through top has delicate pleating in the back and around the roomy sleeves, which give a lovely soft shape to the gentle fabric. This one will see you through many summers to come.

Trenery blouse, $259

Simple and sophisticated, this pure silk blouse is super versatile. The pleated detailing on the sleeves add enough interest that you can wear it on its own tucked into trousers or a skirt, but it’s slimline enough to layer under a jacket too.

Country Road shirt, $229

This soft and flowy shirt is incredibly elegant. Made of 100% silk, it has a hidden button-through front, large chest patch pockets and wide cuffed sleeves.

Ruby shirt, $199

An elevated white shirt will always get plenty of wear. This one has a forgiving A-line silhouette and playful heart buttons.

Witchery blouse, $160

The puffball sleeves and graphic print on this Witchery shirt mean you can keep the rest of your outfit pared back and still look pulled together. Shaping darts in the body for flattering fit which will stop you looking overwhelmed by fabric.

Max shirt, $150

There is so much to love here: the semi-sheer fabric, the vibrant green colour, the well-structured design with back and front pleats for a tailored shape and the great statement button cuffs.

Ezibuy shirt, $80

Breathable linen (or linen blend, like this one) should be your go-to fabric in hot or humid weather. With a relaxed V-neck and 3/4 sleeves, this option is great for tucking in to more structured pieces. It comes in four muted pastel shades as well as crisp white.

Zara shirt, $76

With the ties fastened into a prim pussy bow this shirt looks a bit prim, but we’d wear it with the ribbon unfastened and the top buttons open for more of an off-duty look. The satin fabric and rhinestone buttons mean you won’t come risk coming across as too casual.