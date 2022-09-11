5 undeniably chic waistcoats for your spring wardrobe
Cosy, snuggly sweater vests have been a winter fashion favourite but as we head into spring, a more traditional and tailored version is set to be the hardworking star of your wardrobe.
Waistcoats, so often the domain of workwear, are today being worn in a modern and casual way: worn on their own with nothing underneath and with loose fitting trousers, or open over a plain white T-shirt.
Although yes, teamed with a matching blazer or as part of a three-piece ensemble with trousers is still undeniably chic.
The options here are all tailored and in classic shades - such as Marle’s standout version with hidden button - but other waistcoat options of note have a louche 70s feel (think velvet, suede, paisley print and made to be worn open rather than buttoned up).
There are also plenty of options around in denim (a fabric favoured by Ganni and Coach) and linen; long line or cropped - and a regular find at your favourite vintage store, too.
