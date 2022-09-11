Inside Emma Ensor's enviable knitwear collection

Wool has been a fixture in Emma Ensor’s wardrobe since she was a wee tot.

Her childhood on a farm in Waihopai Valley, Marlborough, spent mostly in woollen hand-me-downs gave her a unique firsthand experience of the perpetual link between our clothing and our land.

Today, that circularity informs her work as CEO of Standard Issue, the knitwear brand founded in 1981 by Nigel Richards with a focus on New Zealand merino and Italian cashmere pieces. Ensor leads the wider team on their quest to create timeless knitwear that is defined by nature and cherished for a lifetime using only 100% renewable or recycled natural fibres.

In line with Ensor's days gadding about in hand-me-downs, this winter Standard Issue partnered with the Middlemore Foundation to gift a woollen jumper to a child in need for every jumper they sold. "We believe small changes can have a powerful impact,” she says.

On reflection Ensor says the contents of her daily wardrobe mostly reflect the reality of her role at Standard Issue. It says, she supposes “I work in and around a knitwear workroom!”

I’m obsessed with natural fibres. I’m the person in store sneaking a look at the care label to check the fibre content.

I always look for pieces that will last – if I can picture at least three ways to wear the item it is a tick, and if I can see myself still wearing it in a few years’ time that will seal the deal.

My earliest fashion memories involve a quality selection of denim pinnies, thanks mum! Oh and my woolly sheep jumper my mum gifted me after she had been away – it was definitely a firm favourite for some time.

Supplied “If I could wear a knit, jeans and heels every day of the year I would.”

I’m very conscious of the impact clothing production and fashion cycles have on the land, particularly the high volume of excess and waste that unnecessarily ends up in landfill. This certainly shapes what I wear and a more classic utility style.

I gravitate towards the artistry of smaller, local brands. I don’t go shopping often, if I could wear a knit, jeans and heels everyday of the year I would.

From an early age I was taught to care for my clothes and what I owned. I remember hand washing my own woollen knits from a very early age.

Not sure if it’s the oldest thing in my wardrobe, but I found my Cavalli leather biker jacket in Sydney at an outlet shop for a bargain in my early 20s. It features a snake zip puller.

Supplied Go-to items that make up Ensor’s classic utility style.

I love my Clea boiled wool knit bomber. The colour makes it super versatile, and the oversize sleeves and collar are divine. It’s an easy throw-on over most outfits.

Local designer Anna Rodewijk’s ‘Evergreen’ jeans are beautifully considered, classic and consciously made – can’t go wrong!

My go-to base layer is always the Standard Issue merino tulle skivvy. Light, warm, snug.

Emma’s Wishlist

Paynter Patchwork Applecross jacket, $523

I love the ethos, transparency and story behind each jacket Paynter creates. You’ve got to be snappy to get one though!

Deadly Ponies Comet satchel, $869

I have had my eye on this beautiful satchel for some time. A dream carry-all that would save many a morning spill as I race out the door juggling a coffee, laptop, notepad, handbag, car keys and school bags.

United Nude Grip loafers, $536

I’m still deciding if these loafers meet my purchase criteria... OK, I know they don’t. I like to keep looking at them anyway.