Lunchtime Shop: Floral print dresses under $200

However clichéd they may seem, florals are a perennial spring sartorial staple for a reason.

As the weather finally warms and nature’s colour crops up around us in the form of blooms and greenery, it follows that these elements are reflected in our wardrobes.

Much like the wide array of floral in the natural realm, there’s a floral for every person and wardrobe occasion too. From ditsy daisies and sun-dried cornflowers to graphic club tropicana fronds – there’s plenty on offer this spring. Keep scrolling to shop some options, all under $200.

Country Road dress, $199

A painterly dress begging to be worn to lunch in the sun, preferably oceanside.

Aside from the super flattering cut, we love the elasticated waist with adjustable ties on this one, making it easy to loosen or tighten this one at the waist when necessary. Wear the sleeves tucked up at the elbow or full length.

Max dress, $160

The frill detailing around the arms and the high neckline of this one is lovely. Max suggests wearing this one with a denim jacket and sneakers in the day, swapping them out for leather and heels after dark night. One note: this beauty is sheer, so wear a slip underneath.

Gorman dress, $109 (sale)

A hot weather hero made from organic cotton poplin, this shirt dress has adjustable cut out holes ties at waistline, hello airflow. Undo the collar and front button placket for extra breathability.

Zara dress, $109

A retro leaf pattern is a great floral alternative for people who find flowers a little too dainty or feminine. The double O-ring buckle and refreshing lime colour on this Zara dress complete the seventies detailing. Wear with over the knee boots while the season warms up and then swap in a pair of cork wedge heels.

Augustine dress, $190

The square neckline, the vibrant teal colour and watercolour print, the puffy sleeves, there are so many great details in this smocked Augustine number.

Witchery dress, $90 (on sale)

With its shirred cuffs, blouson sleeves and elegantly tiered skirt, we can totally see Kate Middleton wearing this dress. A great option for wearing to a wedding.

Seed Heritage dress, $190

This floral design errs almost into the realm of paisley, especially with the brown and orange shades. An A-line midi dress with on trend cut-outs forming from a front knot to match the deep v-neck. This option is wonderfully voluminous but the sleeves balance out the A-line shape of the dress.