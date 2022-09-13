Five things we’d love to see Melanie Lynskey wear to the Emmys

Today marks the 74th Emmy Awards, with the ceremony celebrating the best of television to be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.

But before the awards are announced and the statues handed out comes the red carpet, with Hollywood stars dressing up in their finest gowns and suits.

The eyes of Aotearoa will be on New Zealand-born actor Melanie Lynskey, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her powerful performance in the series Yellowjackets. Of her nomination, she told People that it was “a dream come true for a dream that I stopped having”.

Not to lessen her immense talent and achievements and all, but we’re excited to see what the star chooses to wear for her high-profile moment. She loves fashion, working with stylist and friend Misha Rudolph, but she told Ensemble and Sunday magazine in August that her relationship with the red carpet is complicated.

“It’s tough because fashion and how you dress on a red carpet has become such a big part of our industry,” she said.

“If you look back at the Oscars, even in the early ’90s, people were not looking at the gown or designer you were wearing; people just kind of showed up, you know? I kind of long for a return to those days. But at the same time, I do love looking at what everyone’s wearing…”

What will our Melanie wear when she sets foot on the Emmys red carpet today? The Ensemble team dares to dream.

Valentino

There were 102 incredible looks presented as part of Valentino’s Fall 2022 couture collection in July – plenty of options to choose from a brand that has made a deliberate effort to dress those who sit outside typical red carpet expectations.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the brand's creative director, has an obvious respect for talented women and how they individually use fashion to express themselves. You can always tell when a celebrity is wearing Valentino, but they always look comfortable and like the best version of themselves.

He also likes to surprise with his celebrity choices, having created show-stopping looks for the likes of Frances McDormand, Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Collins, Emerald Fennell and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Our Melanie is a more than worthy addition to that list. Valentino personifies the fantasy of fashion in a modern way, and helps those who aren’t traditional sample size feel that fantasy too.

Lynskey has looked amazing at recent red carpet appearances, wearing hot pink Brandon Maxwell and Roksanda Ilinčić dresses for the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. They were both fun and relaxed, and I suspect her Emmys red carpet appearance will be too – this gown, with the featured cape and worn by fellow Kiwi Holly Rose Emery, would fit the bill perfectly (though I'd do it in a custom, and bolder shade of red). – Zoe Walker Ahwa

Christopher John Rogers

I’m obsessed with this Christopher John Rogers collection, which made its way onto several of my favourite stars at the recent Venice Film Festival (Jodie Turner Smith and Tessa Thompson). This dress feels big and star worthy (ie, not understated, it is here for maximum impact) but despite its volume it still has shape and most importantly pockets.

Lynskey has magnificent legs which this dress would maximise, and if I was her stylist (I’ve completely overthought this assignment to the point I think I could now be her stylist) I would adjust the front to be a little lower cut as well. – Rebecca Wadey

Gucci

Okay, so I would not suggest she wear this electric blue Gucci gown with the breastbone or the headpiece, but ugh wouldn’t that colour just be divine on her? And once again it’s the perfect mix of style and comfort.

My BFF Melanie (now I’m her stylist I think I’m perfectly qualified to speak on her behalf) doesn’t seem like the kind of person to sacrifice comfort in the name of style and this heavy velvet draped dress with inbuilt belt and cape really hits the mark. I would style with her hair up and a million dollars worth of jewels befitting her excellence. – RW

Lanvin

I’ve never seen a prettier mullet dress (more educated style aficionados may refer to it as an asymmetric hem) and that is reason enough for Kiwi done good Lynskey to don this beauty in my opinion.

I agree with Rebecca that she wears colour so well, and the deep emerald would positively pop against her fair skin tone. Think of how beautifully it will move and drape behind her as she ascends the stairs to collect her award! – Tyson Beckett

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead’s chic designs may be most often associated with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but they’re just at home on the red carpet, remember Zawe Ashton in that flawlessly elegant pink number at the Baftas?

This satin dress by the Kiwi designer ticks all the boxes for me: It’s unfettered glamour, has flattering boning built into the bodice and is a nice nod to Lynskey's home country.

While this version is stunning, the white duchesse-satin does read quite bridal, so my bet would be on this design in a brighter colour – maybe a periwinkle blue or the pink/red shades Lynskey’s been favouring of late. – TB