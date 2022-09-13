Emmys 2022: Ensemble's best dressed stars

Fizzing with anticipation to see our Kiwi star Melanie Lynskey arrive at the 2022 Emmy Awards, you bet we were keeping a close eye on all the celebrities walking the yellow carpet/whāriki kōwhai.

Those ensembles that made it to our best dressed list served old school glamour, dramatic silhouettes and the most surprising comeback to us all, peplum dresses. See all the show-stopping looks, as chosen by the Ensemble style team, below.

READ MORE:

* Emmys 2022 live: Lily James wears chain mail on the red carpet

* Five things we’d love to see Melanie Lynskey wear to the Emmys

* Emmy Awards: Ensemble's best dressed stars

* Kerry Washington's 2021 Emmys look is so sexy, It should be considered a scandal



Zendaya wears Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zendaya wears Valentino at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

As if Zendaya wasn’t going to be on this list. My jaw dropped when I saw her Instagram post revealing this look: it’s so simple, so chic. It whispers a quiet confidence when others scream for attention - it’s powerful to do something so simple, although I know it helps when you’re Zendaya.

By Valentino, it is the definition of the old-school ball gown worn by society dames, and based on a vintage Valentino strapless gown from the 80s or 90s. Love the styling by Law Roach, worn with a Bulgari choker and black ribbon headband to match the bow detail at the waist.

(This is another dress tonight that featured a peplum, the dreaded detail of the 2010s that I’m sorry to say, is probably going to make a comeback). - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Kerry Washington wears Elie Saab

The fact that this is Elie Saab is a bit of a shock to me: the brand is usually all floor-length gowns, intricate beading, tulle, pastels. It’s the brand celebrities go to for a reliable, inoffensive pretty frock that won’t be remembered a week later, but also won’t get them on any ‘worst dressed’ lists either. This dramatic look on Kerry feels effortless and cool, and it’s all in the styling.

The mini dress with train was worn very simply on the runway, but Kerry and her stylist (the one and only Law Roach, again) teamed it with sheer stockings (controversial on a red carpet), killer pumps, simple diamond necklace and a top knot and turned it into something vaguely 80s, in a good way. This is very much a love or hate; I love. - ZWA

Melanie Lynskey wears Christian Siriano

Of COURSE it’s Christian. Of course. I can’t believe none of us picked it in our fantasy league picks of what she would wear. I guess we hoped a more ‘traditional’ brand would step up to the ‘challenge’ of dressing a star who’s not a size zero. But you know what, I bet even if they did (and they may have) Melanie would still choose to support an independent designer who embraces making every body look beautiful as part of his DNA. And beautiful indeed she is.

I love that she’s giving voluminous tulle princess vibes. Because walking the red carpet as a best actress nominee is surely the ultimate fantasy for all in Hollywood. Melanie has the most incredible skin and bust (I apologise for objectifying her, but it’s true) and I love the way that her stylist and glam team have highlighted those. The hair, pulled back off that exquisite face and minimal yet sparkling jewels are simply perfect.

She told Laverne Cox on the red carpet that she felt like a princess but also “a bad bitch”. That’s my favourite kind of energy, and it really suits her. - Rebecca Wadey (Click here to see Melanie Lynskey photographed in NZ fashion, exclusively for Ensemble)

Nicholas Hoult wears Dior by Kim Jones

I was pleasantly surprised by the menswear on this Emmys red carpet, with stars like Nicholas Hoult, Lee Jung-jae, Nicholas Braun, Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen and Mark Indelicato offering fresh takes on what I find to be pretty boring (sorry, men!).

Hoult's Dior ensemble was a particular standout for me: perfectly tailored with interesting proportions, from the flared pants to the cropped jacket. I also love the necklace in place of a tie. His suit also had a little message, with a patch embroidered at the wrist with the line, “If you can read this I must love you to let you this close". That part is a slightly cringe, but I do like the attention to detail. - ZWA

Issa Rae

Yesterday Issa Rae was booty popping to Beyoncé on a yacht in the sun (spy the tan mark on her wrist) and today she's dominating the red carpet in this sleek black and white gown by Los Angeles designer Sergio Hudson, that's the kind of balance we should all seek in our lives.

I like how elegant this gown is, while still managing to be packed full of fun details, like the black trimmed cut out and the mini train. Rae usually gravitates towards bright colours, she wore a neon orange gown also by Hudson to the 2020 Emmys, and I liked that she mixed it up today. – Tyson Beckett

Amanda Seyfried wears Armani Privé

The texture of this dress reminds me of those magnetic 3D pin art toys I was obsessed with as a kid, that you could imprint your hands and face into for hours of fun. This slinky lilac number could have been made from an Amanda-sized one of those - how else is it so perfectly moulded to her body? – Lara Daly

Jasmin Savoy Brown wears Christopher Kane

I can’t stop staring at Yellowjackets star Jasmine Savoy Brown’s cut-out leather dress - the dark green colour looks slightly different in every photo, which makes it far more interesting than a boring black. The gold hardware straps and waist detail also look great paired with her minimalist gold jewellery, styled by Amanda Lim. I love that she slicked back her cropped hair, with glossy laid edges by hair stylist Daniel Palmer. She looks understated and chic, but still youthful and cool. – LD

Meg Stalter wears Norma Kamali

I adore Meg and her role in Hacks is incredible (roll on season three with hopefully an increased focus on her character). I also adore this dress and look which is at once both a 90s throwback and entirely modern. The 90s part is very Kate Moss Johnny Depp era. The modern twist is that, shock, Meg has curves under the sheer lace. More, more, more of this ‘trend’ please. - RW

Sarah Paulson wears custom Louis Vuitton

Do I, a fat person, hate that Sarah Paulson was nominated tonight for a role that used a fat suit? Yes, very much so. Do I, a queer woman, love Sarah Paulson very much? Also yes. Suffice to say I feel a little uneasy about loving this look so much, but I do. Paulson, as always, looks great in custom Louis Vuitton. The top is boxy to the point of being sculptural and the silver hardware gives it the edge it needs. Also - another bloody peplum! – TB

Laura Linney wears Christian Siriano

If peplums are making a comeback, Laura will see it and raise it a ruffle. I’m obsessed with this look that somehow manages to be completely OTT and minimalist all at the same time. Interesting that Christian Siriano has designed two gowns for two of the lead actress nominees - total power move from this relatively new independent designer. - RW

Lizzo wears Giambattista Valli

There was SO much tulle on the Emmys red carpet, but I think Lizzo is my favourite. Accepting her award, she took up space on that stage with full confidence. The dress is a couture runway dress - "one of one - the only one" - reconstructed for the superstar by Matthew Reisman, who shared a post showing the process, writing, "I believe fashion for us all". Yes!