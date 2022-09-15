Kourtney Kardashian tries to justify being sustainability ambassador for fast fashion brand Boohoo

Tyson Beckett is a style reporter at Ensemble and Stuff.

OPINION: If Kourtney Kardashian is to be believed, she’s trying to solve the world’s fast fashion problem by establishing herself directly in the belly of the beast.

Last week, it was announced she was taking up the role of the sustainability ambassador for giant low-cost online retailer Boohoo, and today she’s made her first big move in the role – releasing a line of fast fashion.

Both moves, the ambassadorship and the ‘capsule collection’ were met with rankling resentment online, but that’s all part of the plan, according to Kardashian, who says she “went back and forth about doing this collection”.

READ MORE:

* Why anti-fashion Converse are the fastest-selling sneakers in the world

* ‘Win the battle, lose the WARdrobe’: How to get dressed for work, without spending more money

* What everyone is saying about Kim Kardashian's racy Interview photoshoot: Blonde brows and 'becoming white again'

* Why Princess Anne is the most fashionable royal of all



Addressing sceptics, Kardashian posted a carousel of her wearing the Boohoo clothing line to Instagram along with a lengthy caption.

“The first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet,” she wrote. “Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.

“I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.

“It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

She went on to write that she didn’t have “all the answers”, and invited experts to “reach out” with ideas and suggestions.

It's no surprise that the garbled justification, which promises positive change but instead delivers consumers the opportunity to further add to the fast fashion problem, drew a raft of negative feedback.

New Zealand-based Rosie Carroll, founder of Instagram account @itsslowmo which posts content challenging consumption habits related to fast fashion, added their distaste to the conversation, commenting, ”you thought encouraging more people to shop with Bohoo was a positive move for the planet? MAKE IT MAKE SENSE”.

Boohoo’s marketing describes the line as, ”a collaboration to discover more about sustainability and style”.

The first of two Kardashian backed collections launched yesterday with 46 shoppable pieces, including a $40 waistcoat made from Polyurethane, a material which can’t be recycled.

Boohoo is a fast fashion behemoth in the UK, making NZ$1.8 billion of sales in the first financial quarter of 2021. The collaboration with Kardashian comes as the company makes an aggressive play to expand their market in North America.

In July this year, the UK Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into whether Boohoo, known for their overproduction practises, was making misleading eco-friendly and sustainability claims about their products.

The practise, known widely as greenwashing, occurs when “companies include inaccuracy or exaggeration to brand something as sustainable, eco-friendly, or environmentally sound.”

While it’s unclear whether Boohoo contemplated hiring someone with bona fide sustainability credentials for the role, the Kardashian family’s influence on fashion is proven. They’ve had a hand in popularising everything from wraparound sunglasses to bike shorts – if there’s money to be made from it, who’s to say genuine sustainability can’t be next.