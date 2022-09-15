Five street style trends from New York Fashion week you can wear right now

New York Fashion Week has just wrapped up, with designers from all around the world descending on The Big Apple to present their spring 2023 collections.

As always, there was just as much clothing inspiration to be taken in on the show’s attendees as there was on the runways themselves.

With a bow tied up on the week's flurry of activity, we’ve looked back and identified five trends worn by colourful crowds outside the shows that you can incorporate into your wardrobe, starting today.

Tartan

Getty Images Tartan pattern was everywhere at NYFW.

Fashion’s gingham fascination has given way to the more rebellious tartan. Spotted on everything from a Clueless style pleated miniskirt and blazer combos, to sleek column dresses and suits –there’s a tartan for everyone.

Try: Max pants, $140

Voluminous sleeves

Big collars have dominated the detail game when it comes to shirts and dresses for a while now, but the oversized area du jour seems to be sleeves, and it's a case of the bigger, the better. Choose puffballs, blousons, or exaggerated ruffles – just make sure they’re huge.

Try: Hej Hej dress, $385

Layered vests

Perfect for unpredictable spring weather and layering over voluminous sleeves, a knit vest is a transeasonal must have. Options include fluffy mohair or traditional cable knit styles. When warmer weather arrives, wear them on their own, or it's too warm sub in a waistcoat.

Try: Monday Journal vest, $380

Woven raffia

A simple way to make a large tote feel and look less bulky, opt for one fabricated in a breathable summer-weight material. Overseas brands Khaite and Marni are popular choices but, local retailers like Saben do great options too.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images A guest is seen with a Khaite bag outside the Peter Do show during New York Fashion Week S/S 2023.

Try: Saben bag, $489

Linear prints

Stripes are a perennial fashion favourite and the simple tweak of adding in a perpendicular junction gives the pattern a refreshed energy. This is easy spring and summer dressing at its chicest.

Try: Seed Heritage shirt, $150