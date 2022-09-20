Queen's funeral: Royal family, mourners pay final tribute to Queen Elizabeth with subtle style choices

Zoe Walker Ahwa is Stuff's style editor and the co-founder of Ensemble.

They arrived in their finery, all dressed in black.

As 2000 guests entered Westminster Abbey to farewell the Queen, making their way to their seats in hats, morning coats and plenty of sheer stockings and black pump heels, it was a parade of mourning dress as symbolism - with many of the ensembles as carefully orchestrated as the service and procession, following strict dress codes and protocol but with a view to modernity.

Mike Egerton/AP Kate, Princess of Wales wore a veiled headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy.

There was to be no history making image of mourners in long black veils, as seen in 1952’s ‘Three Queens in Mourning’ photo of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and Queen Mary.

Instead, there were shorter veils, smaller hats, sentimental jewellery, military uniforms and cultural dress used to pay subtle visual tribute to the Queen and her realms.

“It felt to me appropriate to find some way to bring a piece of New Zealand here with me, and I’ve tried to do that simply with what I’m dressed in today,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters as she left her hotel for the service at Westminster Abbey.

Bernat Armangue/AP Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her husband Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

She wore a black dress by Tāmaki Makaurau-based designer Juliette Hogan (one of her regular go-tos), a kākahu by Māori designer Kiri Nathan and a small weaved hat by Pirongia-based milliner Monika Neuhauser.

The Princess of Wales kept it consistent by opting for a black version of her signature and favoured coat dress style, a replica of an Alexander McQueen style she has worn in the past including in ivory to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

She paired the impeccably tailored dress with a striking veiled headpiece by Philip Treacy, letting her jewellery do the talking, wearing the Japanese Pearl Choker Necklace and Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, both once owned and worn by the Queen.

In a further tribute, both pieces were also worn by the Princess at the funeral of Prince Philip last year.

The four-row pearl necklace with diamond clasp was, according to The Court Jeweller, made by one the Queen’s favourite jewellers Garrard from pearls reportedly gifted from the Japanese government. The Princess first wore it in 2017, and it was worn by her late mother-in-law Diana, the former Princess of Wales, in 1982, and the Queen during a visit to Bangladesh in the 80s.

The Princess of Wales’ ensemble was adorably matched by daughter Princess Charlotte in a classic felt boater hat, who also wore a meaningful piece of jewellery: a small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, a sweet tribute to her horse loving Gan-Gan.

The Duchess of Sussex also used her jewellery to pay her respects, wearing diamond and pearl earrings given to her by the Queen in 2018. She wore the simple earrings for their first and only engagement together in June 2018.

Like her sister-in-law, she too kept her funeral attire minimal and consistent, with a simple black dress with cape detail by Stella McCartney, a replica of a dress she wore in navy for the Queen’s 92nd birthday in 2018.

The Queen Consort was wearing one of the oldest pieces of jewellery, with the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch pinned to her black dress. Originally given to Queen Victoria by her grandchildren in 1897, and worn several times by Camilla, the heart-shaped brooch is made up of diamonds and three cabochon sapphires.

The Queen Consort and Sophie, Countess of Wessex paid style tribute to the Queen, both carrying purses by Launer – the favourite handbag brand that became associated with Her Majesty, who was often photographed wearing one on the crook of her arm.

High-profile milliner Stephen Jones, who crafted the wide Dior hat worn by the Duchess of Sussex, told the Guardian that he and other milliners in London had been busy in preparation for the funeral.

“Everyone wanted to be appropriately dressed, not fashionably dressed,” he said. “Hats were a symbol of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, because she herself always wore them.”

The traditional pillbox hat made several appearances, with simple versions worn by Princess Beatrice and Samantha Cameron, and veils adorning that of Carrie Johnson, Brigitte Macron and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Other world leaders and guests also showed their respect with subtle style choices. First Lady Jill Biden wore a simple ribbon-style headband fascinator, forgoing the traditional headpiece, with a skirt suit by Maison Schiaparelli.

Her suit was a re-wear, like the royal sisters-in-law, while Carrie Johnson’s Karen Millen coat dress was rented – more small sustainably focused style choices that reflect modern times, as well as King Charles’ environmental passions.