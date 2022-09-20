The 24-hour race to get a hat fit for Queen's farewell to Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and all eyes were on the PM's fitting choice of outfit.

Even after a whirlwind 24 hours crafting a hat fit for a Queen’s funeral and racing to get it on a plane to London, Monika Neuhauser couldn’t believe her work was gracing the head of the prime minister until she saw it at Westminster Abbey.

Neuhauser, 60, from Monika Neuhauser Millinery was glued to the television screen on Monday evening as the funeral proceedings for the late Queen Elizabeth II took place 18,000km away in London.

She watched patiently, as leader after leader appeared with their modest black attire fitting the solemn occasion – women wearing formal headpieces as a sign of respect and in accordance with strict protocol.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Monika Neuhauser, from Monika Neuhauser Millinery, made the hat worn by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, inset, for the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

But upon seeing Aotearoa’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, the Pirongia-based designer was speechless.

“It was really exciting.”

Neuhauser has been making women’s hats for over two decades.

While she was in her studio last Friday, her phone started blowing up with calls and messages.

From the other end of the line, Neuhauser was given a very specific request: Do you have a black hat?

The headpiece was for none other than Ardern, leader of the New Zealand delegation to Westminster Abbey, and with a 24-hour deadline, Neuhauser was on a mission.

“We just sort of discussed what can be done in that short time and what would be most appropriate,” she said.

Bernat Armangue/AP Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, leave Westminster Abbey after the funeral service.

“Then I find out it’s actually for Jacinda ... I wasn’t panicking – it was more about how do we make this happen.

“It doesn’t happen every day.”

Neuhauser even drove the black-dyed pillbox headpiece to Auckland herself, in time for it to be on a flight to London.

By Monday, as the rolling coverage of the funeral service played across the world, Neuhauser was overcome with excitement.

“It hit me a little yesterday when I saw the photos of her [Ardern] wearing it,” she said.

“I had no idea if she was going to wear my headpiece until I saw it on TV.”

While in London, Ardern spoke to media about her choice of outfit and of her wish to bring “a piece of New Zealand with her”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Monika Neuhauser, who has been making women’s hats for more than two decades, wears a black pillbox headpiece similar to that worn by the prime minister.

“It’s just one way that I can bring a little piece of New Zealand with me, and can I just express my gratitude to the people who have helped me do that,” she said.

Neuhauser says it doesn’t take anything special to be a designer for a leading public figure. The piece simply “has to fit the occasion, and it has to fit the style of the wearer”.

If she was offered the opportunity again, she says she would absolutely do it.

“It becomes a little more special to have that connection with history ... I thought, well, maybe my grandchildren will one day say, ‘My Nana made the hat for the prime minister.’”