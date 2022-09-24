Trunk shows are fashion's version of a Tupperware party

Exclusive brands producing small production runs use trunk shows as a way to test the market.

A shared passion and a feeling that you are in on something special are just two of the benefits of trunk show shopping. Fashion’s version of a Tupperware party takes the shape of a hosted event where you can buy clothes directly from the designer, often in a sociable setting.

It might be low-key, at someone’s home, at an empty shop transformed into a smart pop-up or in a specially-rigged event space complete with live band and bar. You could find yourself trying on one-offs, designer samples or previewing a whole new collection. And if you don’t leave with a purchase, at least you’ll have enjoyed an original experience.

Fashionable mini-sales are growing in popularity as designers figure out new ways to connect with potential customers after the ructions caused by the pandemic. There are perks that ensure both parties benefit.

“Trunk shows allow the customer to step into my world for a moment and to experience the clothes in a focused but relaxed environment. I offer an alterations service at the same time,” says James Bush.

The talented Wellington-based designer who started his own label last year, has held trunk shows in Wellington and Auckland in the past month alone.

“They are a really fantastic way to communicate with my customers and get direct feedback about style, fit and what my customers need in their wardrobes. Perhaps most importantly, they allow me to see the clothes on many different shapes and sizes, because we all know there isn't really a 'normal' when it comes to bodies.” That’s a clever trade-off and a win in the fit department for everyone who buys his clothes.

Exclusive brands producing small production runs use trunk shows as a way to test the market. Auckland-based designer Mahsa holds them for friends, top customers and suppliers. Clients receive tempting discounts, the designer gathers insights about their target audience’s preferences. It’s an astute business move.

Similarly, leather goods label Yu Mei holds trunk shows that gather together friends of the brand - customers and influencers - who will disseminate the key looks from the exclusive collection preview among faithful followers.

Sometimes trunk shows get you in on the start of something: “We initially did a trunk show (of sorts) when we launched the brand,” says Alice Isles the director and co-founder of Hej Hej. “We hosted it at my mum's house and invited family and friends to bring friends.”

Keeping a similarly convivial, grass-roots atmosphere, the established brand now uses pop-ups to explore new retail locations and keep things fresh.

Supplied Children’s label Oats Kids.

These mini-sales are not restricted to womenswear. Children’s label Oats Kids has hosted trunk show picnics that help broadcast their imported range to a broader Kiwi audience.

How do you get on trunk show guest lists? Don’t be afraid to sign up for newsletters on designer websites, it’s the way many brands engage with their audience. Small-scale, hyped events often get broadcast by word of mouth or social media. It can feel charmingly old-fashioned but the result is often anything but.

In 2016, when designer Julia Palm finished her fashion degree in Dunedin, she started holding trunk shows that expanded into community events which brought creative talents together.

“They are a fun way to interact and build community, and a pivotal part of my business model,” says Palm, who returned to Wellington after a spell overseas in 2018.

Supplied Designer James Bush uses trunk shows let customers “experience the clothes in a focused but relaxed environment.”

She enjoys the collaborative approach. “I’m bringing in more creatives, ceramicists, artists, a local perfume maker... My brand JPalm is the star of the show as I do most of the work, but it’s become its own beast now.”

And a lucrative one at that. In July last year, 200-300 people attended the first night of her Wellington Slug pop-up event. Local musicians playing added to the atmosphere; “We did between $18,000-$25,000 on the opening night,” says Palm. “It was super-amazing.”

Does a new way of selling require a new attitude towards shopping? “In the age of data and analytics, trunk shows are one of the few real-life ways for designers to understand who the potential customer is,” says Bush.

And there’s an undeniable exclusive intimacy to the whole affair. “So, please tell us what you do, what you like and don't like and engage in conversation.”

Far from being an intimidating arena that forces sales, the trunk-show/pop-up format is defined by informality.

“I want to create spaces that welcome everyone and anyone,” says Palm. “A lot of creatives are doing stuff for the love, not necessarily for the money. Although without the overheads of a traditional shop, event pop-ups and trunk shows can make things more affordable.”