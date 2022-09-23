This week's best celebrity looks were lacy and polarising

The hidden messages in clothing have been the focus of much of style writing this week. Whether it be what we can dissect from what the royal family chose to wear to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, or what King Charles’ previous sartorial decisions bode for his future.

Clothing choices are often polarising political and personal statements, and sometimes the power lies in a simple pattern or pairing that are beautifully executed. This week, we celebrate both in our round up of the best celebrity looks.

Best micro trend that you’re going to start seeing everywhere

Do I like that the J.W.Anderson show at London Fashion Week was held amongst pokie machines, glamourising gambling? Not at all! But I will ignore that and instead focus on the simple glamour of this ensemble from my forever style muse, Alexa Chung.

The fuzzy, sparky mini dress is by the brand and features piping detail along the hem - a festive take on the classic, and sometimes, boring, LBD - styled with chic AF strappy heels and a single green flower earring.

It also features a trend from my tweenage years that I predict is going to be everywhere this summer: the one-shoulder top. Mine were from Glassons, and the chain store is doing them again now. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best use of metallics

Erstwhile Lonely lingerie model Lena Dunham is nothing if not polarising but the one thing we can likely all agree on is that she is wearing the heck out of this custom Batsheva dress at the premiere of her new film Catherine Called Birdy. I adore Batsheva, an exciting and entirely original brand out of NYC.

Designer Batsheva Hay lives as an Orthodox Jewish woman and that informs her designs in unexpected ways. Dresses are voluminous and often billowy, but not in a way that’s supposed to cover women up.

“It’s not just like, ‘I’m covered,’ as in I’m covering my shameful body,” Batsheva told Town and Country. “It’s like, ‘I’m wearing a big puffy piece of something. Don’t f..k with me.’" The fabrics she chooses are always unusual, often vintage limited runs and always, as with Lena’s dress, super-cool. - Rebecca Wadey

Best course correction

Say what you will about Olivia Wilde (maybe don’t, there has already been so much said) but she’s not exactly known for her style influence, unless you’re counting the pouf hairstyle she wore as Alex on The O.C. However, she’s had a great week style wise with some great clean-lined looks that really accentuated her giraffe like legs.

My favourite is this Kwaidan Editions dress which she wore at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Hung La and Léa Dickely, the husband and wife team behind the brand are known for their tailoring and vintage inspired floral prints and this dress makes the most of both. – Tyson Beckett

Best Chanel

Becoming an ambassador for Chanel may seem like an honour, but in recent years the luxury brand has become known for making their celebrity ‘faces’ wear the most unflattering things on the red carpet. I’m pretty sure we’ve not once featured a Chanel look in this regular celebrity fashion column, but things change and here I am choosing two this week.

Margot Robbie’s strapless lace tiered dress is very bridal (but also beachy), and probably very love/hate too, but it’s pretty (and I bet it influences a few summer weddings too). Penelope Cruz’s Chanel look is rich Euro perfection: patterned denim, casual shirt with upturned cuffs, chunky jewellery, red nails and, the ultimate finishing touch, the mules. Chanel did good! - ZWA

Best of my fave

This feels like my weekly check-in on the wardrobe of Jodie Turner-Smith. I promise it’s not laziness. Everything she wears she knocks it out of the park, so seeing her on the promotional trail these past few weeks have been intensely exciting times in my very dull life.

She is a Gucci ambassador, and Gucci is owned by Kering, so it’s no great surprise that she’s wearing custom Gucci to the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner. But being an ambassador for a brand doesn’t always mean you wear them well (cough, Jennifer Lawrence and Dior, and most of Chanel; see Zoe’s point above...). She’s wearing this on-trend orange so magnificently, and her hair, makeup and jewellery is just exquisite. Swoon. - RW

Best sheer

Also at the Kering dinner (she’s on the board of directors) and providing wedding style inspiration was Emma Watson, wearing this incredible Alexander McQueen lace ensemble. The lace is so beautiful - its Guipure lace which I learnt today means the motifs are connected with bars or plaits rather than net or mesh- and that delicateness is balanced superbly with the cut-outs and the bulky black accessories. But that’s not why I like it.

Last week there was a bit of Internet chatter about how when Selena Gomez presented an award at the Emmy’s the lining of her stunning Celine halter-neck gown had ridden up and revealed more than it was designed to. My reaction was “and?” and maybe in choosing to step out at the Caring for Women dinner in a plainly sheer dress Watson agrees with me. There are bigger things to get your dress lining in a twist about. -TB