This week's best celebrity looks were surprisingly wearable

As incredible as a megawatt red carpet celebrity look is, it's often the more pared back outfits that get brought into our own wardrobes.

This week the ensembles we most admired erred on the side of being wearable, showcasing things we can see ourselves adopting in our own day-to-day dressing – although on an admittedly more A-list budget.

There’s plenty of styling inspiration in our picks of this week’s best dressed celebrities, and yes, a couple of moments of pure glamour for balance.

Best ensemble I’d actually wear

Kirsten Dunst shared a photo of herself at the Bottega Veneta show in Paris and I immediately sent it to my nerdiest fashion friends declaring, “CHIC!”.

I am admittedly a longtime fan of the actor and love most things she does and wears (and stars in), but she has obviously attended the Sofia Coppola school of style, where it’s all about not trying too hard but wearing the very best. And that, right now, is Bottega Veneta, an Italian heritage brand that is nailing effortless (and very expensive) luxury.

This look is all in the simple details making up something great, from the cut of the denim to the interesting black heels and, of course, her chic new bob. I’d wear this! If only I could afford it. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best fashion genes

Apart from sharing genetics it seems Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona Sarsgaard also share an innate sense of style and the ability to wear smudged eyeliner, as evidenced here when the duo attended the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week together.

I love that their outfits are coordinated ever so subtly, the peaks of black lace, the Dior bags and the chicly disinterested attitude. Although quite frankly the most enviable aspect here is probably the fact that Ramona, 15, is willing to be seen and photographed enjoying the company of her mother in public. - Tyson Beckett

Best mic drop moment

Balmain does a mic drop moment better than almost any brand (mainly due to their association with the first family of fame, the Kardashians) but bringing the icon that is Cher on stage in a spandex jumpsuit to close their Paris runway show was a viral move to top all viral moves.

It goes to show that you can’t turn back time, but you also can't stop talent. – Rebecca Wadey

Best man

We don’t feature many men in this weekly column, not because we can’t find any stylish ones, but I guess we’re just more interested in womenswear (to put fashion in such binary boxes…).

But musician Labrinth absolutely deserves a spot in this week’s roundup in this divine retro-style Burberry outfit, with its various shades of brown (a colour I love), polka dot shirt opened just so, tie worn nonchalantly untied, gold jewellery and brown sneakers. - ZWA

Best and fastest runway to red carpet pipeline

Lord knows I love a big bow, and I really love a graphic black and white print, especially a floral one. So it seems inevitable that I was drawn to model and Estée Lauder ambassador Adut Akech wearing this Max Mara look, fresh off the runway at Milan Fashion Week, to the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.

I like the way the print has been utilised in both the black on white and white on black colourway and how it feels different in each iteration because of the different weight fabrics. This latest Max Mara collection is inspired by Riviera style - that was born against a backdrop of sunny European beaches architecture of the 1920s, and you can see that in both the print and silhouette. - TB

Best fashion icon

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week.

I adore when Kate Moss pulls out her old-school supermodel vibes and shuts everything down in the process. She was totally serving model at the peak of her fame in this YSL outfit ahead of the YSL show. I love the shapes, the ‘tude and the face.

This is the Kate I love, she’s got the confident attitude (and impeccable fashion sense) she’s always had, but infinitely more fun than the Diet Coke wellness brand ambassador she’s trying to pivot into. – RW