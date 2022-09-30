The Ensemble Edit: Arty fun to fill your weekend

Ava Seymour’s cat-obsessed work titled I’m Here For The Butterflies, 2022 is on display at the Reeves Road billboard in Pakuranga.

Fill your plate

The Ōtāhuhu Food Festival is on tomorrow, and promises to be a feast for the mind and soul as well as pukus thanks to a clever art activation.

A selection of South Auckland‘s top artists, including Andy Leleisi’uao and Lissy & Rudy Robinson-Cole have created beautiful art-plates, to be given away to the community event. Printed on classic enamel camping plates, they’re a great addition to what is recognised as the largest and longest ethnic street food festival in Tāmaki Makarau. Head along from 10am to 4pm, along Great South Road.

Cat art!

Ensemble loves cats, and so too does artist Ava Seymour. For several years, she has been making work using found vintage images of cats and kittens, ranging from collage to moving-image installations that explore gaze, gesture, repetition and rhythm. They’re adorable, too!

Now she’s presenting two separate artworks as part of her first foray into public art, with two series of striking, blown up images titled I’m Here For The Butterflies and Story Of Love. They feature on contemporary art space Te Tuhi’s billboards, located across the road from the gallery on Reeves Road in Pakuranga and at Parnell Station, in Auckland.

Quilting king

If you aren’t familiar with the vibrant fabric art of Maungarongo Ron Te Kawa, this weekend is the time to make that change in your life.

We’re huge fans of his with whimsical and colourful creations, with Te Kawa using his distinctive quilting style to explore ideas of mātauranga Māori and his whakapapa in genre defying ways. The latest exhibition of his whakapapa quilts has just opened at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei, open until the end of October.

A room of one’s own...

Joanna Margaret Paul Joanna Margaret Paul, [Untitled, Interior], undated, coloured photograph.

Tomorrow, City Gallery Wellington opens a major retrospective celebrating the career and legacy of Aotearoa artist Joanna Margaret Paul (1945–2003). Paul’s multi-disciplinary explorations of domestic life pushed the boundaries of artistic practice spanning across drawing, painting, poetry, photography and film.

Imagined in the Context of a Room presents a close study of Paul’s career from the 1970s through to the 2000s, tracing key journeys from Ōtepoti Dunedin to Te Pataka o Rakaihautū Banks Peninsula, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, Whanganui and traversing the spaces between the mind, body and spirit; the domestic and the political; grief and beauty.

The gallery describes it best: “Her work was both deeply personal and quietly political, legitimising her experiences as a woman and a mother, as a feminist interested in the interior and domestic.”

One for the diary

Im three Saturdays time, on October 15, we are teaming up with Karanghape Road store Crushes to host The Auckland Clothes Swap - a fun, guilt-free solution to shopping.

We’ll be hanging out on the (hopefully) sunny rooftop floor of the Mercury Lane Wilson carpark, with food, drinks, music and sustainable fashion stalls featuring vintage, NZ made, handmade and mindful clothing, as part of Auckland’s biggest exchanging of clothes.

Simply bring up to 10 pieces of clothes that are in good condition but you no longer wear, and let someone else enjoy them. Then you can leave with up to 10 new to you pieces - it’s truly a win-win. Start picking your pieces now, and sign up here to take part.