Bella Hadid closes out Paris fashion show with spray-on dress

To conclude Coperni’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, Bella Hadid was sprayed with a liquid that turned into a wearable dress.

As shown by New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, Hadid stepped out in nude underwear as a group of scientists sprayed her with the liquid.

The moment served as the grand finale to Coperni’s show, and utilised a spray-on technique developed by Spanish fashion design Manel Torres’ company Fabrican, per Vogue Business.

Eventually they sprayed enough of the dress on Hadid that she was able to free her arms.

Just as it looked the dress was completed, someone else came along to put some finishing touches on her outfit by hand.

When it was completed, she walked in the dress and posed for cameras before coming out with designer Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant to greet the audience.

The spray-on solution contains cotton or synthetic fibres that have been suspended in a polymer solution, which evaporates when it contacts the body.

What’s even more impressive about the pieces the liquid makes is that they can be removed and turned back into a solution.

“It’s our duty as designers to try new things and show a possible future,” said Meyer. “We’re not going to make money on this, but it’s a beautiful moment – an experience that creates emotion.”