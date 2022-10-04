Why people are spending so much on emotional support water bottles

Australian brand Frank Green has released a new 2L water bottle, which has reportedly increased sales by 15 per cent.

Making us fall deeply in love with trends, such as micro mini-skirts, logo-strap ballet flats and tank tops, is the fashion industry’s expertise but some people’s feelings for the latest must-have accessory are more obsessive than adoring.

Hefty water bottles are now more common than yoga mats, loud conversations about F45 and weighted bracelets as stylish expressions of a commitment to wellness, with owners’ close relationship with their hydration sources potentially becoming unhealthy attachments.

The emotional support water bottle trend emerged on social media during the Covid-19 lockdowns, driven partly by content creator Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, who said a reusable water container “literally changed her life,” after observing supermodels carrying the item.

Now the emotional support water bottle hashtag has received 64 million views on TikTok.

Australian reusable water bottle manufacturer Frank Green has been riding the ongoing social media wave, with the trend driving their own business hashtag to 123.7 million views on TikTok. “That’s Kardashian territory,” say Frank Green founder and chief executive Benjamin Young.

In response to the trend, the company went big, releasing a two litre version of their reusable bottle at the end of August, with a built-in straw, that has kept the clicks coming.

“The bottle has increased total sales for our business by 15 per cent, without cannibalising from our other products,” Young says. “It’s the recommended amount of water a female should consume in a day. With the bottle, you don’t need an app to see how much water you have consumed. It’s right in front of you.”

“They do weigh a lot at the beginning of the day when they’re full, but there’s that ‘I think I can, I think I can’ mentality, which makes you feel better the more that you drink.”

Melbourne-based comedian, podcaster and model Aurelia St Clair posted to social media about their attachment to a two litre water bottle. It’s a relationship that intensified following the loss of their 1.5 litre version.

“I am too scared to take this one with me everywhere because what would happen if I lose it?” St Clair says. “I can’t deal with that happening again. I take this one from room to room with me.”

“It started out as a way of looking after my skin by drinking more water, but it has become something else.”

