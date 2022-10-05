'Deeply offensive': Why the fashion world has turned on Kanye West

A host of fashion insiders have publicly criticised rapper turned fashion designer Kanye West as the singer lashed out at critics of his controversial Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

The presentation was, as Luke Leitch at Vogue called it, “a show with more beef than Argentina and Texas combined” and while West has since enflamed the situation on social media, the instigating incident began with West telling show attendees, “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.”

While presenting the collection, West and controversial conservative American influencer Candace Owens wore shirts with “WHITE LIVES MATTER” written on them.

Versions of the shirts were also worn by models who walked the show, including Selah Marley, the daughter of singer Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley.

The phrase has been attributed to and used by white supremacists organisations such as the Ku Klux Klan), and since 2015 as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

West’s collection has been widely lambasted. Several guests stood up and left the show, including Jaden Smith who later wrote on Twitter, “I Had To Dip Lol”.

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” he wrote. “He Does Not Have The Full Support Of The Youth.”

Edward Enninful, editor of British Vogue and the most influential Black man in fashion media, said the shirt was “inappropriate” and “insensitive, given the state of the world.”

Stylist and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is one of the few Black women on staff at the fashion magazine and was present at the show. She described West’s shirts as “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.”

“The T-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence,” she shared on an Instagram Story shortly after the show. ”There is no excuse, there is no art here.”

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images West, leaving the Balenciaga show wearing ‘bruised’ makeup, has been labelled as "an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world.”

Later Karefa-Johnson shared a screenshot of a text message conversation with a friend in which she explained, “He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world in the future when whiteness might become extinct or at least would be in enough danger to demand defence.”

She added “I guess I get what he tried to do – he thought it was duchampian. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous.”

In response, West launched a personal attack on Karefa-Johnson’s style choices by posting, and later deleting, photos of the editor as well as sharing a screenshot of their Instagram profile with his 17 million followers on the platform.

Vogue released a statement in support of Karefa-Johnson, saying the company “stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor” and confirming that the pair had met in person to discuss the incident in person.

“She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms” the statement read.

In his own recounting of the meeting West said “IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION” and that “WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN”

West’s retaliation against the fashion editor was quickly and vocally condemned by many in the fashion industry.

Model Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a “bully”, and fashion photographer Quil Lemons said “We (As black people in fashion) bend over backwards to try and support you because you were a great and this is how you repay us... nah like I want a formal apology... beyond offended.”

Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory labelled West “an insecure narcissist that’s dying for validation from the fashion world.”

In response to Emory’s criticisms West wrote, in all caps, on Instagram, “LETS REMEMBER SUPREME IS OWNED BY LVMH IN WAR THEY WILL SEND YOUR OWN PEOPLE AT YOU GOOD ONE BERNARD”. He later deleted this too.

The Bernard in question is Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH who own fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi and Christian Dior. West has taken umbrage to Arnault previously putting forward, and then rescinding, an offer to help him launch his own fashion house.

Additionally, on Wednesday morning, West posted a picture of a bust of ancient roman poet Virgil, alluding to late Louis Vuitton menswear director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, who died last year from a rare form of cancer.

“CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND EVERYONE’S GOT A RIGHT TO AN OPINION RIGHT THERE’S MINE,” West wrote.

In July 2020 after West revealed a very personal story about almost aborting their first child, North West, his then wife Kim Kardashian posted a statement on Instagram addressing West’s mental health and Bipolar disorder.

”Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his word some times do not align with his intentions” she said.

Despite his controversial nature West has thus far remained a prominent figure in the fashion world. One day before his own show, West opened the runway at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.