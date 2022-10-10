Lunchtime Shop: Smart sandals for each day of the week

Pull out the foot scrub or book in a pedicure, because sandal season is upon us once again.

Following the bulky soled trend spotted overseas during their warm season, the styles on offer here in Aotearoa ahead of summer feature heavy treads and platform footbeds – a godsend for comfort.

Other emerging sandal trends fit squarely into two categories: Y2K-inspired designs and sporty silhouettes. Prepare for a lot of interesting tan lines this summer...

Espradrille wedges, $80, from Number One Shoes

Naturally, with the return of early 2000s fashion, all manner of espadrille-inspired footwear is making its way back to shop shelves too. This 6cm high flatform version is a nice modern re-working for those who didn’t keep their original wedges, and more even footed too.

Bronwyn sandals, $380

Available in three summery shades of tangerine (pictured here), butter and chocolate, these Bronwyn sandals are an elevated take on the 90s classic toe thong wrap-around sandal. The versatile ankle straps can be worn closely bunched together or stretched out, depending on your preference.

Vic Mattie sandals, $590, from Scarpa

Designed and handcrafted in Italy, footwear brand Vic Matie has been making shoes in line with trends, but built to withstand the test of time, since 1987. Take these light blush-pink platform sandals, crafted in lightly padded calfskin with velcro adjustable bands and a fashion forward Japanese-style square toe shape.

Glassons sandals, $30 (on sale)

With a square toe, and supportively thick toe straps you should think of this sandal style as a dressier version of jandals.

See By Chloé platform sandals, $698, from Workshop

The espadrille influence is also evident in these raffia-trimmed See by Chloé heeled sandals. With a 11cm heel, they are on the towering side but the wide toe strap, supportive ankle straps and stacked block heel help it feel more level underfoot. Scarpa also has a flat version, if heels aren’t your thing. Wear them for years to come with sundress, linen shorts or jeans and nice top.

Mi Piaci sandals, $300

The grown up version of the jelly sandals we wore to death as children, these chunky rubber soled sandals lean into the utilitarian trend with their bulky hard edged tread. Wear with feminine floaty pieces to counteract the grunge detailing.

Birkenstock ‘Arizona Big Buckle’ sandals, $350

Are Birkenstocks a sandal? Opinions varied on this hot topic in the Stuff style office, but the general consensus was that this strappy version is, but the closed toed mule Boston style versions aren’t.

The Arizona Big Buckle is fashion forward version of the brand’s iconic two-strap sandal. This style features a premium natural leather upper with a high shine finish for a polished but still relaxed look. The anatomically shaped footbed is lined with super supple piumato leather for added comfort.

Suicoke KISEE-VPO, sandals $385, from Karen Walker

Cult Japanese brand Suicoke has become known for its performance sandals featuring their signature neoprene panels, adjustable nylon straps and moulded footbeds. The sizing does run small, so its recommend you buy one size up for a regular fit.