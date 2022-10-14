This week’s best celebrity looks embraced the hard and soft

From hardcore corsetry on the red carpet to “elevated nightie vibes” from Florence Pugh, this week’s standout celebrity looks were a showcase of the classic high/low, masculine/feminine, hard/soft contrast that fashion loves so much. Keep scrolling and enjoy our favourite ensembles over recent days.

Best subtle sci-fi

These Louis Vuitton criss-crossed crop-tops have been worn by a bunch of celebrities lately (both Phoebe Dynevor and Alana Haim wore one to the Louis Vuitton x British Vogue dinner last week) but I really like how effortlessly Chloë Grace Moretz incorporated the somewhat bulky statement piece into an otherwise beautifully sleek outfit. Paired with side-part and almost Men in Black sunglasses it feels fittingly sci-fi for the comic-con panel she wore it to. – Tyson Beckett

Best on theme

Taylor Russell has made some incredible style moves on the press circuit for Bones and All, but somehow manages to always get upstaged by her co-star (the admittedly cool Timothée Chalamet, whose red backless Haider Ackerman jumpsuit in Venice upstaged her breathtaking Balenciaga Couture).

Schiaparelli is always a mood but this, worn to promote a film about cannibalism, is a vibe all of its own. Structural, anatomical, textural and intellectual, yet above all beautiful in a way very reminiscent of the iconic Grace Jones. I don’t usually fall for garments that don’t invite comfort, but I love this. – Rebecca Wadey

Best Carrie combo

We are at the beginning of what I’m sure is going to be a long and painful filming schedule for season two of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…, with several ‘on the street’ appearances already that have been breathlessly covered on Instagram and online. From Carrie’s pigeon bag to Charlotte’s a “sexy equestrian rubber fetishist circa 1880”, these are all looks that I feel are designed explicitly for shock value, to attract the attention of paparazzi and build hype – which quickly reaches the point of saturation, long before the series even airs.

I think that’s why this fuchsia vintage dress and 4-inch heels combination, in all its normalcy (well, for a city girl like Carrie), cut through the noise. It reminds me of early season SATC, where Carrie was cool, and the fashion didn’t try quite so hard.

The most shocking thing about it is that it’s matchy matchy – “first time in one colour,” wrote the show’s costume Instagram account – which is the total opposite of Carrie’s general chaotic, layered and 'eclectic' vibe. But there are still plenty of accessories: you can’t see it in this photo, but in others, Carrie actually has a ‘Sex and the City’ mug slung over her bag’s strap – a random but chic styling trick that’s very on brand. – Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best cosiest style

Nobody does off-duty style quite like NYC model Paloma Elsesser -- all her early years of dressing like a tomboy in Dickies and hanging out with skaters has clearly taught her how to finesse a casual look beyond a basic ‘jeans and a T-shirt’ uniform. She has fun! If I could be best friends with any model and raid their wardrobe, it would be Paloma hands down.

She looks fresh as a spring daisy in these neon green puddle pants, black sneakers and matching turtleneck jumper, paired with her signature slicked bun and glowing skin. This fit ticks all the boxes: cute, cool, and extremely cosy. - Lara Daly

Best boudoir vibes

Rodarte is one of my favourite international brands; the two sisters have maintained their artistic roots and independent spirit, and when they leverage celebrities, it feels like a genuine endorsement rather than transactional relationship.

This dress has elevated nightie vibes (a recurring aesthetic for Florence of late) yet the plunging neckline, carefully sculpted sleeves and lace overlay make it clear that it’s not. Rodarte is intricate but never fussy, which feels like Florence to a T. – RW