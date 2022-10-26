The reality of shopping secondhand when you’re plus size

Get chatting to your friends and community. There are so many women looking for great plus size clothes – swap them with each other and get a whole new wardrobe for nothing.

*Mo Doy is a size inclusive stylist based in Auckland.

We hear it all the time: ‘shop secondhand and save the planet’. It’s true that almost everything we could ever need has already been made. And waste from the fashion industry is damaging our environment; with many online retailers sending their returns right to landfill.

However, shopping is difficult for plus size women as it is. Most labels don’t make our size and finding clothes online that are going to show up and actually fit is a challenge.

If, by some miracle, a decent plus size garment we’d actually love to own makes it to an op shop, it’s often snapped up by a reseller, or bought by a straight sized person to be worn ‘oversized’ (you can hear me slapping my forehead right!?).

As a style inclusive stylist, I love shopping secondhand with my clients. And I can honestly say that around 70% of my wardrobe is secondhand, but I have an advantage: I clear out the wardrobes of plus size women every week.

As a client or a member of my group Own Your Style, you can send me your clothes, and I’ll sell them on for you. Plus you get to shop our live sale every Tuesday – a circular economy in a group of fabulous women sizes 14+.

But there are an increasing number of avenues for where to make vintage shopping work for you, and your body, so here are some ideas of where you can look to find your newest (to you) piece. Your perfect outfit could be lurking in someone else’s wardrobe…

Wardrobe sales

Chances are, your favourite stylists and influencers sell on the clothes they no longer wear – message them and ask them where, or sign up to their mailing lists to be first to know when they might sell their clothes online.

Organise a clothing swap

Get chatting to your friends and community. There are so many women looking for great plus size clothes – swap them with each other and get a whole new wardrobe for nothing.

Encore

Encore is my favourite designer recycle store. I know it’s a big call, but it always has a full rack of sizes 14+ (and is actually labelled that way!), and some seriously cool plus size styles.

I have also had wins with a lot of my statement jewellery at Encore. They will also sell your clothes for you, so when you go shopping there take in a bag and get some credit! You can find Encore in Ponsonby, Auckland and Greytown in the Wairarapa.

Everlasting

Everlasting is a wonderful charity that runs low cost clothing sales from their store in Mount Albert, Auckland, but also sells pieces online.

They have a plus size rack and work hard to keep it stocked (send them your clothes if you don’t need them any more!). They believe in giving everyone the fun of shopping for high quality clothes by charging $10 for the first item and $5 for every item after that.

Curve Collective

If you live in Otautahi, follow the Curve Collective. They put on plus size clothing sales where you can be a store holder to clear your wardrobe, and shop for clothes up to sizes 30+.

Recycle Boutique

One of the things that drives me bananas about secondhand clothing shopping is when they don’t have the garments sorted into sizes. I am not going to spend my time sorting through the size 6 and 8s to finally find the one size 20 in the store.

But Recycle Boutique has finally set up a plus size rack! So you can easily scroll through and see if there is something you love and that will actually fit. The Recycle Boutique has 13 stores nationwide.

What to look for when you’re shopping secondhand:

Fit

First and foremost a garment that fits you beautifully will always look great. Make sure the sleeve opening is big enough in the shoulder with no pulling when you move your arms around and total comfort when you sit down in it.

Condition

Check the seams: if they are pulled, the strength of the fabric can be compromised. Make sure you hold the garment in natural light, like near a window, as grease stains are difficult to see in fluorescent light.

Love

Don’t buy it just because it’s cheap. Ask yourself: if it was expensive, would I still want to own it? Buying lots of really cheap clothes you won’t wear (secondhand or not) is a sure fire way to make sure you won’t have the money when something that holds more value for you comes up.