This week's best celebrity looks all exude playful energy

From a lightly punk look at the Academy Museum Gala to a “fun and daring” red carpet outfit from Emma Corrin, this week’s standout celebrity looks embraced the playful side of fashion. Keep scrolling and enjoy our favourite ensembles over the past seven days.

Best ensemble of hats

Seeing Knives Out’s Janelle Monáe, one of my fashion faves, frolicking with Grace Jones, one of everybody’s fashion faves, at the Glass Onion: Knives Out premiere in London, is the best eye candy I could ever ask for.

Both artists use fashion as a conduit in the most brilliant of ways - to build characters, tell stories and harness the power of zeitgeist. Seeing these pictures of them together is inspiring and humbling; they remind me that Grace walked, so Janelle could run. – Rebecca Wadey

Best catwalk

Although we can’t see David Farrier’s full outfit in this Instagram post, his zip-up polar fleece featuring a collage of cats is an ensemble of the week mic drop.

The caption “got this at the glendale cat show and it’s smooth, warm and fashionable #fashionable” gives no clues whether or not he’s dressed for a special occasion, but The Cobrasnake has commented ‘Meow’ on the post, so I’m hoping that this powerful look has been photographed with the attention it deserves.- Lara Daly

Best goldfish in a bag

Emma Corrin’s My Policeman promo tour looks have been a parade thrilling fashion (remember the Miu Miu bodysuit at TIFF?) but I let out a high-pitched squeal at the sight of them in this super playful JW Anderson goldfish bubble dress at London Film Festival.

It was perfectly silly, a bit surrealist, and totally nailed the brief Corrin’s stylist Harry Lambert laid out when detailing that the aim for all their collaborations is “to be fun and daring.”

Take it as another sign that one-shouldered designs are having a moment, but also as a visual endorsement of Apple IOS 16’s super fun image photo cut out feature. So much fun to be had. – Tyson Beckett

Best surprise

I’ve never thought of Alexandra Daddario as being anything other than the vulnerable, slightly insecure newlywed trophy wife she plays so brilliantly in season one of The White Lotus. The only time I’ve noticed anything red carpet related to her was when she was snapped getting ready with a table full of Emma Lewisham products ahead of the Emmy’s.

But I am obsessed with this look from the Academy Museum Gala, in my mind one of the best dressed in a fully-stacked field. The hard and soft, the fitted and the volume, and the absolutely pitch-perfect hair, makeup and accessories (diamonds but make them ever-so-slightly punk). – RW

Best in sequin

My love for a woman in a suit is well documented, so it should come as no surprise that I’ve chosen Laura Dern in this sparkly version as one of my inclusions this week. Does the sequined duster jacket read a bit magician? err yes. But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Laura Dern.

Best caption

I’m sorry Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet fans, but I’m just not buying that either of these men actually wear outlandish pointed collars and backless dresses when they’re off the stage or red carpet. Not that I don’t appreciate it - I’m sure it takes a lot of bravery to embrace your feminine side as a cis white straight male in Hollywood.

Lil Nas X, on the other hand, is someone who I 100% believe would wear wilder outfits on the street than when he’s performing - he doesn’t try so hard to be a style icon, he just is. Case in point, he recently debuted this sunny ensemble of a yellow woven puffer vest, yellow jeans, a stack of ‘90s ball chain chokers and potentially lethal AirPods and told fans “I am not obligated to have a good caption. like the picture and go away.” - LD