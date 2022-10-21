How NZ dresses: Street style at RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under burst onto the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena last night purse first for a night celebrating the best of Kiwi and Aussie drag played out in front of an expectant and enthusiastic crowd.

Season two queen Minnie Cooper joked that “I look fabulous, and you all look average” when addressing the crowd, but that was far from accurate. Not to be outshone by the eleganza extravaganza happening up front the crowd came decked out in a parade of fun and playful fashion befitting their individual personalities.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Attendees at the Auckland RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under wore their outfits loudly and proudly.

The show is on in Wellington tonight and there is sure to be just as strong of a fashion display in the capital. After all, as Mama Ru says, "You're born naked, and the rest is drag."

Charlotte (She/Her) and Danusha (She/Her)

Describe your style in three words:

Charlotte: Rich, classy, elegant.

Danusha: Boujee, extra, elegant.

Tell me about your outfit:

Charlotte: We’re channelling our inner rich persons. We decided to go a bit extra today. We just wanted to stand out a bit.

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

Charlotte: Probably this [fur stole]. It’s thrifted from a 90-year-old grandma who was Russian.

Danusha: A 35-year-old Wrangler denim jacket. It was my Dad’s when he was a teenager.

Amy (She/Her)

Describe your style in three words: Crazy, eclectic, vanilla.

Tell me about your outfit: I’ve got my favourite boots, some tights that I just shoved a hole in, and then I’ve got my cute little Karen Walker dress.

Lola (He/Him/Her/She/It)

Describe your style in three words: Pretty in pink.

Tell me about your outfit: As you can see, it's big, and it’s pink, and it’s fabulous!

Kylie (She/Her) and Ash (They/Them)

Describe your style in three words:

Ash: Lots of baggy clothing

Kylie: All about the colour

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

Ash: Probably one of my cousin’s old shirts

Kylie: I recycle a lot, I give away a lot of clothes to friends and donations. But probably a pair of shoes that I’ve had forever and are super comfy.

Tell me about your outfit:

Ash: I just wore some comfy jeans and some shoes. I quite like this jacket and shirt, so I just chucked it on, and it looks good together.

Kylie: You’ve got to come to a drag show and be colourful and bold.

Sophie (She/Her), Mya (She/Her) and Aimee (She/Her)

Describe your style in three words:

Sophie: Basic, Goofy, cool

Mya: Rocky, I like music.

Aimee: I wear crop tops.

Tell me about your outfit:

Sophie: I'm wearing Converse shoes that I did a little embroidery on. I got these Nike pants from my Dad’s wardrobe. This shirt has a little stain on it from our dinner and this hat I got from my dress up box, it's been in there for ages.

Mya: I’ve got very dirty AirForce Ones, black jeans from I think Glassons, and a stained David Bowie T-shirt.

Aimee: My sweatshirt is from Sophie, I've got jeans, I don’s know where I got them, and Converse.

Savannah (She/Her)

Describe your style in three words: I’m a new mum, so I don't really get out much, but I thought tonight was a night to make a statement, so I got the boobies out. I’ve got everything going on and im ready to have a good time!

Tell me about your outfit: It’s a one piece.This [motions to belt] is actually just a headband, there’s the necklace, and I’ve got some fire liner on my eyes. I feel like a fireball tonight.

Aaron (He/Him) and Cody (He/Him)

Tell me about your outfit:

Aaron: This is all just mostly secondhand. This [denim jacket] was my mum’s. I got this [shirt] from a secondhand store. And then Levi’s jeans and Docs, pretty simple.

Cody: I’m wearing Dr Martens, I’ve got pants from Hallensteins and a jumper from Cool Shirts.