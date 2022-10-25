Lunchtime Shop: Playful accessories that'll instantly update your look

A well-chosen accessory can breathe new life into a tried and true outfit.

We’ve reached that pointy part of spring where it’s too warm for winter woollies, but we’re still a good few weeks away from the long days of summer where we can throw on a sundress over our togs and call it a day, dressing-wise.

Trans-seasonal dressing is a fine and tricky art, but often a well-chosen accessory is all that’s needed to breathe new life into a tried and true outfit. And there are plenty of options about to choose from.

From retro scarves to summery handbags, there’s something fun to update and extend the life of every look.

Zara Silk Pattern Scarf, $25

A versatile, lightweight scarf that can be worn around the neck, tied to a handbag, in the hair or as a bandanna top. This retro-inspired scarf features a retro stylised floral print.

Kmart Squiggle Claw Clip, $6

An easy way to beat the end of year humidity or a battle against the wind: Clip your hair up away from your neck and face and get on with your day.

Kowtow Cloud Quilt Bag, $169

Thick, quilted straps mean this dreamy tote will be light and comfortable to wear on your shoulder even when packed with a full day’s worth of beach paraphernalia. Or your laptop, gym gear and umbrella.

Karen Walker Bloom Doom Sunnies, $320

Pop on a fun pair of sunnies and an office-appropriate outfit is ready for after-work drinks in the sun. Karen Walker’s Bloom Doom style are gloriously oversized in a 70s-inspired way, and the pop of cornflower blue offsets the dramatic silhouette.

Kate Sylvester x Mi Piaci sandals, $360

Step into lighter dressing from the bottom up by swapping your loafers for a pair of bright, breathable sandals. With a low block heel, subtle (comfortable) straps and a fresh green hue, these sandals, made in a collaboration between fashion designer Kate Sylvester and footwear brand Mi Piaci, have it all.

Sophie So Shady hat, $50, from Flo & Frankie

A simple woven hat is the epitome of understated summer cool. This mossy green colour offers a refreshing but still chic alternative to black or cream.

Bembien Le Tote bag, $575, from Father Rabbit

Incredibly easy wearing and fashion forward, braided bags are one of the major handbag trends of the season. This version, 100% handwoven from brown and black leather in a houndstooth pattern, is dressy enough for toting into the office but casual enough to take you into the weekend.