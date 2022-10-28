This week's best celebrity looks were fun and experimental

From 'end of the world' fashion inspo to a Hollywood makeover, these looks caught our eye.

From Eddie Redmayne’s bright and fuzzy jumper choice to Julia Fox's demonstration of “end of the world fashion inspo”, this week’s standout celebrity looks were a journey through fashion as a form of experimentation.

Keep scrolling and enjoy our favourite ensembles over recent days.

READ MORE:

* How NZ dresses: Street style at RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

* This week's best celebrity looks all exude playful energy

* This week’s best celebrity looks embraced the hard and soft

* The week's best celebrity looks were bejewelled, tassled and embellished



Best DIY

I’ve said it several times before, and I’ll say it again – Julia Fox is the most exciting and daring style icon of the moment.

She’s proven her DIY savvy in the past, but watching her fashion a (wearable, if not chic) outfit using just a beach towel, scissors and two safety pins in this low-fi TikTok tutorial was one of the highlights of my week. I can only dream of possessing the unhinged confidence and improvisation skills of this woman.

That said, depending on how late I leave it to sort my Halloween costume this weekend, her ‘End of the World Fashion Inspo’ might be the route I go down as a) it’s sustainable and b) it suits my level of sewing skills quite nicely. I just need to scrounge the op shops for some black opera gloves and the perfect towel… - Lara Daly

Best exploitation of the paparazzi

Depending on the day and my level of cynicism, I’m either horrified or in total awe of the power of heavily styled and controlled paparazzi photos in shaping fashion and pop culture discourse. Addison Rae’s recent appearances in the style spotlight - or at least my TikTok and Instagram feeds - via pap shots has been an expected delight.

She has absolutely called the photographers ahead of time to capture these looks; using them to rebrand as a fashion girlie, but in what feels like an extreme Gen Z way in peak noughties inspired looks. Someone on TikTok said that the second photo – booty shorts, cropped singlet featuring a random number, wraparound shades – could have been taken in 2005 or 2006 outside LA department store and “temple of the 2000s famewhore”, Kitson. The iPhone headphones with wires are really the only thing that gives it away as being ‘new’. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best glam team hire

Last week I talked about how much fun Emma Corrin has been having with clothing while working with stylist Harry Lambert, so I’m not sure why when noticing Eddie Redmayne's style has really levelled up in a playful and colourful way, I didn’t cotton on that he has also hired Lambert’s styling prowess.

I’m unsure A-list celebrities can have a glow up as such, and he’s still in essence wearing nice pants and a jumper, but with Lambert’s help, Eddie has definitely been trying new things, having a good time with his clothing choices and widening his sartorial horizons, one fuzzy Loewe jumper at a time. – Tyson Beckett

Best surprise and delight

No-one is more surprised than I am that I selected this look. Yes, it’s the opposite of my ‘taste’ and yes, it’s very obviously Jessica Rabbit inspired. But who cares. I really appreciate the way Megan Fox uses clothes to assert her identity, and within that her sexuality. She always looks like she is in full control and aware of what she’s doing and, most importantly, enjoying herself. I love that about this outfit as much I do the colour clash between the hair and dress. – Rebecca Wadey

Rihanna

Rihanna, on the red carpet wearing Rick Owens, the day before she releases her first new music in years.

Of course she’s on this week’s best dressed list. – ZWA