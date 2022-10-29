The easy trick to finding (and keeping) your personal style

Describing your style in just three words has gained traction online, not only as a means of identifying your look, but as a canny way of shopping more sustainably.

As the old adage goes, when it comes to telling someone you love them, all it takes is three little words. But now, a similar maxim is being applied to our wardrobes.

According to US stylist Allison Bornstein, the simplest, most surefire way of finding a style that suits you doesn’t involve flicking through the pages of a glossy magazine, browsing Pinterest or keeping an eye on your favourite influencers. Instead, she suggests that all you need to do is to pick three words that describe your style, and stick to them.

It’s an admirable idea – provided, of course, that you can pick three words that describe your style. Posting on TikTok about her theory, Bornstein explains to her 157.3K followers that while the first two words might come easily, the third can be much trickier.

One client, for example, came up with “layered” and “playful” to describe her style, but struggled to find another. Bornstein suggested she think of a word to describe how she definitely didn’t want to look, then define its opposite. This led the client to opine that she didn’t want to look fussy, contrived or overdone – the opposite of which is “effortless”. Thus “layered, playful, effortless” became her three words.

Despite (or perhaps because of) having worked as a fashion journalist for decades, I found the exercise off-puttingly hard. The first word that sprung to mind when describing my style was “eclectic”, a descriptor only marginally less useful than a “In Liz We Truss” mug. Anyone rifling through my wardrobe would probably conclude that I share it with several flatmates, so fragmented are its contents.

Other than jumpsuits, there is nothing I don’t wear. Every shape of jean, length of skirt, style of coat and colour of sweater is contained within its schizophrenic, claustrophobic walls, resulting in a plethora of “looks” that veer wildly from “generic harassed mum” to “still thinks she’s eighteen”. Oops: that’s four words. See how hard it is?

Pool/Getty Images The Princess of Wales: Elegant; feminine; polished

I asked a friend who, appositely, was out shopping for some new clothes for autumn. “‘F***g annoyingly difficult’ – will those three words do?” she responded via Whatsapp. As a woman who has spent several years trying and failing to buy the perfect long black puffer coat, her response didn’t surprise me. In the quest to find that oh-so-elusive unicorn known as “personal style”, some people struggle more than others. Especially perfectionists.

I asked one of my most stylish, confident friends, a woman whose wardrobe is edited so ruthlessly that she only owns one pair of jeans. “Effortless, practical, classic,” she fired back. “I realise this makes me sound like the most boring dresser in the world,” she added. “But I’ve decided that style comes down to knowing your proportions, because if you know these well, you will never look ridiculous.”

Very true – but that’s 22 words.

Next, I asked my teenager, expecting the exercise to be met with either a grunt or an identity crisis. “Scandi, shapeless, streetwear,” she replied, with a clarity that would elude most adults. Sure enough, everything she owns falls into one of those three categories, adhering to the very principle which Bornstein suggests people adopt when they go shopping.

Her idea – that if an item doesn’t reflect your three chosen words, you don’t buy it – has already gained traction online, not only as a means of identifying your style, but as a canny way of shopping more sustainably.

“I love this exercise as a way to limit consumption,” wrote one TikTok user. “It’s a good trick to talk yourself out of buying something that isn’t 100% you.”

But then, what is 100% you? For most people, defining this is precisely the problem. For those struggling, Bornstein suggests choosing three words to describe the style they aspire to have – and if that’s too difficult, choosing three words to describe the style of someone they admire.

The Princess of Wales, for example, could be “elegant, feminine, polished”, while Helen Mirren might be “quirky, dramatic, bold”. In a bid to further help her followers, Bornstein has also started applying her three word method to people whose style she respects, starting with Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen.

A stylish dresser by anybody’s standards, Bornstein labels Chen as “whimsical, structured, casual,” adding that anyone who covets Chen’s style should shop with these three descriptors in mind.

Cynics might dismiss the three word method as simply the latest in a long line of dubious style hacks that leave people more confused than ever about what to wear, but I reckon there’s something in it. Even if you don’t think you have a personal style, a quick re-examination of your wardrobe will usually prove otherwise.

“Premium, casual, utility,” were my husband’s three words after assessing his. “I can’t wear formal clothes – I look like a bear in a tutu,” he explained. “I’m aware that dark wash jeans, a vintage sweatshirt and a chore jacket might make me a cliche, but it’s a uniform that works for me much more effectively than a suit.”

As an overthinker, I’m still struggling to choose my three descriptors, but I’ve had fun trying. “Unfussy, machine washable” is my best stab so far, a triumvirate of words that make me sound like the world’s dullest dinner party guest.

Even if the concept doesn’t radically shake up my wardrobe, it’s been a fun game to play among family and friends. What are your three words?