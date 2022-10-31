The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

Whether you’re a fan of all things scary, just love lollies and spooky snacks, or limit your cos-playing to one day a year, rejoice: Halloween is here.

They might not be celebrating the true spirit of Halloween, but your favourite celebrities can’t be faulted for enthusiasm, with many staring the festivities early and donning their scream-inducing outfits for the whole Halloweekend.

From retro and relevant pop culture references to straight scary ensembles, these are the celebrities that gave Michael Myers a real run for his money this year.

@camimendes Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes dress up as âHoecus Pocusâ for Halloween

The Kardashian-West kids as 90s music icons

Comedian Benito Skinner, AKA Benny Drama, and friends as Britney Spears’ wedding party

Addison Rae as Lady Gaga during her 2009 VMA performance of Paparazzi

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande as Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge in Best In Show

Kerry Washington as Lionel Ritchie

Frankie Jonas as his brother Joe Jonas, with girlfriend Anna Olsen as Taylor Swift

Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel / “Detangled”

Ciara and daughter Sienna as Venus and Serena Williams in the Got Milk? campaign

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan and a raven

Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge character

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix as Jasmine

Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and model Symone as Deloris Van Cartier from Sister Act

Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Velma and Daphne

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes as “Hoecus Pocus”