Why you don’t need to wash your clothes as often as you think

Sky-high energy costs are not just forcing us to reconsider the way we heat our homes – they’re also making us think about the price of putting on a wash. I’ve heard of one couple who have taped up their tumble drier with super-sized masking tape to ensure nobody in the household can access it.

Washing your clothes, especially at high temperatures, is both expensive and damaging. In fact, according to research done by domestic appliances brand LG, the average person will ruin £3,969 [$7765 NZD] of clothing in a lifetime, simply by putting them in the wash.

But the truth is that, treated properly, most clothes need washing far less than we imagine, and some clothes never need washing at all. I know of one fashion editor who has owned a jumper for 15 years and has never even hand-washed it once.

So how do you keep your clothes pristine without going near the energy-hungry laundry ? Here are six top tips:

Never wash your jumpers

Machine washing can easily damage soft yarns, so the safest bet is to avoid it altogether. Instead, air jumpers by an open window and remove dust and dirt with a natural bristle clothes brush.

If you have a well-worn jumper that absolutely must be washed, try cold hand-washing with a delicate shampoo (such as a baby shampoo) then drying flat on a towel. Avoid fabric softener which makes jumpers more likely to bobble.

Spray-clean jeans

Over-washing denim breaks down the fabric which ruins shape and support. Some die-hard Levi’s fans resist washing them at all. But, if you feel the need to spruce up your jeans, make sure you only put them in the washing machine after every five or six wears, and wash on a cold setting.

Denim devotees of Instagram recommend adding a scoop of table salt to the drum which helps prevent colour fading. Contrary to popular belief, sticking jeans in the freezer doesn’t banish germs, so save the space for your peas and spot-clean stains with a mild detergent and use an odour-removing spray.

123rf Machine washing can easily damage soft yarns.

Cook jackets in the oven

It’s unlikely you machine-wash your jackets, but dry cleaning can cause damage to fabric fibres too. If, like me, you’ve been plagued by moths (last winter, they chomped through the left sleeve of my favourite woollen blazer) the most effective solution I've found is to put vulnerable pieces in the oven.

Cooking clothes at 50 degrees for 30 minutes kills moth eggs and larvae without the need for chemicals. Just make sure to only cook natural fabrics which won't melt, unlike synthetics.

Add baking soda to white T-shirts

Every T-shirt needs a wash once in a while, but here’s where you have to learn to wash smart. Unlikely though it sounds, adding baking soda to a laundry load brightens whites and keeps fabric soft.

Daniel Spase/Unsplash Every T-shirt needs a wash once in a while, but you have to learn to wash smart.

Take tights into the shower

This might seem weird, but it’s one of my favourites. Because tights lose their elasticity if washed a lot, take them in the shower with you at the end of the day and wash the feet and crotch with shampoo. Then rinse and hang to dry.

When it comes to lingerie, hand-washing lingerie has long been the recommended best practice. However, there is a time-saving option. “We suggest a gentle machine wash at 30-40 degrees” says Fiona Graham, head of lingerie technology development at M&S. A spin of 400 rpm is plenty and put underwear in a garment bag or pillowcase to stop delicate silk and lace getting damaged.

Steam party dresses

Ask any fashion editor what their secret wardrobe weapon is and the answer will be a steamer. Rather than taking silk, satin and lace party pieces to the dry cleaners, run your steamer over them. Not only does hot steam negate the need for ironing, it's also a quick and gentle way to lift dirt and sweat.