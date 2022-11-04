This week's best celebrity looks were refreshingly normal

Last week we were overrun with experimental celebrity style, and this week we’ve been inundated with A-listers in kooky costumes, so it tracks that the looks that stood out from the professionally-styled crowd were those that embraced simplicity and normality.

With one worthy exception, this week's best dressed celebrities donned surprisingly pedestrian outfits: one basic but very expensive cardigan, two colourblocking masterclasses and three well-cut suits.

Keep scrolling to enjoy our favourite ensembles over recent days.

Best basic

Maybe it’s because my Instagram feed has been flooded with over-the-top Halloween costumes all week, but when I saw this ‘normal’ look from Gwyneth as she made her way into a talk show, it felt like a breath of fresh air.

Each piece, at their essence, is pretty basic – a belted red cardigan, black Bermuda shorts, Birkenstocks and gold jewellery – but they are clearly all very expensive (the cardigan is by her own brand, G Label by Goop, made from virgin wool and is $1290, and the Birks are the more pricey big buckle Arizona style). It’s giving rich aunt who appreciates the good things in life. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best colourblocking in kikorangi/blue

Sometimes I forget how much I can love Tom Ford, mainly because he’s always designed specifically for a customer – tall, thin, overtly sexy – that doesn’t particularly appeal to my taste. That said, I adore this look that Charlize Theron wore to Jimmy Kimmel last week.

The proportions are absolutely perfect, with the slouchy sweater with zip details paired with a patent, shiny, practically modest thigh-slit skirt (compared to the vulva flashing numbers he most usually presents) all in the most brilliant cobalt blue. And while it’s still not something I would necessarily wear (the skirt at least), I definitely want those sunglasses. - Rebecca Wadey

Best local designer on a global stage

Musician Yves Tumor / Sean Bowie wore a diamond patchwork catsuit by up-and-coming New Zealand designer Boddypart, AKA Catherine Boddy. The young Auckland-based designer is best known for her experimental, whimsical accessories such as socks with long ribbons, webbed gloves, and full body stockings made up of individual diamond shapes, pieced together by hand like a patchwork quilt.

Seeing her catsuit worn onstage by someone like Yves Tumor makes so much sense – especially the way it’s been styled by Peri Rosenweig, with plenty of leather and studs.

I’ve always loved Boddy’s designs, but I’m never sure I can pull them off quite as well as her cool and alternative customer base. Although she has just come out with some outrageously good underwear, so maybe I’ll start there and work my way up! - Lara Daly

Best ménage a Haim

In an attempt to show that I don’t just have stereotypically lesbian style taste, this week I set out with the specific goal of not picking another woman in a well-cut suit. Then I saw this picture of the Haim sisters wearing Louis Vuitton power suits at Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards and well, I’m only human. – Tyson Beckett

Best effortless chic

My love for Tessa Thompson and styling duo Wayman and Micah is well-documented, and they’ve hit it out of the park again with this beautiful look at the Wakanda Forever premiere. Effortless volume, tick! Hints of exposed skin, tick! Pockets, tick! She looks elegant, edgy and comfy. - RW

Best friend group I’d like to hang out with

I've been obsessed with this very British and niche celebrity friend group for years: Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof and Aimee Phillips, who gathered to celebrate the launch of the memoir 'Soft Lad' from another in their gang, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw. They're all very cool and stylish, and seem like ridiculously good naughty fun.

They each have their own individual vibe going on which is on full display here, with quirky fashion girl Alexa in an Elvis printed dress by a luxury brand, Pixie casual in jeans and white T-shirt, and club kid Aimee glam in a sparkly mini. - ZWA

Best colourblocking in kōwhai/yellow

The Wakanda Forever premiere has given us so much colour and joy which is no mean feat, given everyone was hurting in the absence of Chadwick Boseman who was most definitely front of mind for both cast/crew and audience.

Michael Jordan literally radiates sunshine in this canary yellow Louis Vuitton suit which has a definite resort vibe, from the split up the front of the perfectly tailored slouchy pants through to the white tank stylist Jason Bolden paired with it. A bold and beautiful choice. - RW