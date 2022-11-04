Johnny Depp to reportedly appear in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

Following a surprise cameo during the MTV Video Music Awards back in August, Johnny Depp (at least as alleged in a new report) is now expected to be doing something similar as part of Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presentation.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (US time), the alleged Depp appearance has already been filmed and is said to follow the same approach as previous Savage X Fenty Show special guests, with the actor not expected to be among those walking the runway.

Additional details, aside from the outlet reporting that Rihanna’s team first reached out to Depp about participating in the show, have not been provided. Complex has reached out to reps for Savage X Fenty and Prime Video for comment.

In June, the judge in the much-discussed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial made the jury award official, meaning Heard was ordered to pay Depp over US$10 million (NZ$17m) in connection with her Washington Post op-ed about abuse. Depp, meanwhile, was ordered to pay Heard US$2 million in connection with remarks made by one of the actor’s lawyers.

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity [for] this sort of silencing which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do,” Heard later said in a Today interview. “It’s meant to take your voice.”

In August, Heard was reported to have hired a new legal team as part of her appeal of the defamation trial verdict, with a spokesperson telling People at the time that “a different court warrants different representation.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 experience will debut on Prime Video on November 9. Fans can expect performances from Don Toliver, Maxwell, Anitta, and Burna Boy.

Ahead of the special’s premiere, Complex was given an exclusive look at the production, including early looks at featured stars including Irina Shayk and Precious Lee.