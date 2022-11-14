Lunchtime Shop: Stylish tote bags and books to go in them

Bags and books are the ultimate combo – as these pairings of new releases from local authors and Aotearoa-based bag brands prove. Pick up a pair, and your summer reading and schlepping is all sorted.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Non-aerosol dry shampoos to keep your hair feeling fresh

* Why you need a 'cream mist' in your makeup bag this summer

* Lunchtime Shop: 11 fashion forward wide-brimmed sun hats

* Oversized bags are in, and just in time for summer trips to the beach



The book: Here For a Good Time: Organised Thoughts from a Disorganised Mind, by Chris Parker, $37 (published by Allen and Unwin)

A series of short stories, essays and musings. “Chris can turn his mind to anything, and he's ready to share his insights on the world,” according to the publisher.

The bag: Saben bag, $399

Sized to hold just the essentials (and a book is an essential, in our opinion), this crossbody bag comes with two straps interchangeable, so you can change up the look in seconds.

The book: I Love My Stupid Life: Eat Lit Food And Other Tasty Exploits, by Albert Cho, $45 (published by Penguin)

“Part recipe book, part backstory to the phenomenon of @eatlitfood, part unapologetically sweary guide to eating and drinking and savoir vivre, I Love My Stupid Life is – above all – a powerfully candid and moving memoir.”

The bag: Deadly Ponies mini leather tote, $549

With and internal slip pocket, split compartments and magnetic closures this sleek leather tote has plenty of room to carry snacks, alongside Alby’s “biting, pungent, salty and - yes - sweet” read.

The book: How to Loiter In a Turf War: A Novel by Coco Solid, $28 (published by Penguin)

“A lucid, genre-bending, cinematic work of autobiographical fiction. From one of Aotearoa's fiercest and most versatile artists comes a day in the life of three friends beefing with their own city.”

The bag: Le Panikeke weaved bag, $140

Also available in green, brown, beige and black, this side bag has a double interwoven fala design and thick adjustable side straps. Perfect for doing as Solid’s characters do and “navigate the stuffy busses, streets and markets of Tāmaki Makaurau at the height of summer.”

The book: People Person by Joanna Cho, $30 (published by Te Herenga Waka University Press)

“Moving between South Korea and New Zealand, Joanna Cho’s debut collection of poems range excitingly in form, drawing upon and cleverly subverting the folktale, the phone conversation and the basketball game.“

The bag: Honest Wolf leather and wool tote bag, $429

Made with New Zealand leather and Papanui Estate wool, this tote is equally happy accompanying evening dresses or athleisurewear.

The book: You Probably Think This Song is About You by Kate Camp, $35 (published by Te Herenga Waka University Press)

“In these disarming true stories, Kate Camp moves back and forth through the smoke-filled rooms of her life: from a nostalgic childhood of the Seventies and Eighties, through the boozy pothead years of the Nineties, and into the sobering reality of a world in which Hillary Clinton did not win.”

The bag: Liam x Geo Knits mini bag made from fabric off-cuts, $129

This retro-feel bag is handknit in New Zealand using off cuts collected in the process fabricating other Liam garments.

The book: Better, Bolder, Different: Inspiration for Sustainable Living by Kate Hall, $40 (published by Allen and Unwin)

Environmental activist and educator Kate Hall – known online as Ethincally Kate – shares “clever consumption tips, encourages us to do things differently, like sleep upside down, to look after what we have, prioritise wellbeing and to live with less waste.”

The bag: Kowtow 'Single-Use Planet' organic cotton tote bag, $79

Made from certified 100% Fairtrade organic cotton, wear your protest against single-use plastic loud and proud.

The book: Straight Up by Ruby Tui, $37 (published by Allen and Unwin)

Unstoppable rugby star Ruby Tui “looks herself in the eye, understanding that she can turn pain into purpose.”

The bag: Duffle & Co. leather tote, $36

An elegant and timeless design, with one large main compartment and an internal zip pocket – allowing you to stay organised, focused and ready-to-go.