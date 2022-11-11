This week's best celebrity looks are a lesson in risk-taking fashion

From Lindsay Lohan’s unexpected colourful return to the promo circuit to Sydney Sweeney’s whimsical and over-the-top rose pink dress, and the ever-daring Julia Fox’s cut-out turtleneck dress with a bikini, this week's best-dressed celebrities chose to tear up the fashion rule-book and take a risk.

Keep scrolling to enjoy those and our other favourite ensembles over recent days.

Allison Dinner/AP Photo Sydney Sweeney arrives at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a ruffled Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

Best hair

We all know by now that Julia Fox can turn out a look, and her ensemble for the CFDA awards - a cut-out turtleneck dress with a bikini top and bottom by Valerievi - didn’t disappoint. But I’m far more interested in the much-talked about grey-tinged hair, which was done by my incredibly talented friend, hair stylist Matt Benns.

She described it on Instagram as #GrannyGlam, and told The Cut that it was “a love letter to getting older”, which is a lovely message. But I particularly love how she commits to a look, and isn't afraid of trying things that some may consider 'ugly'. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Second-best Monica Vitti reference

Last night, watching the latest episode of The White Lotus, I was utterly enthralled with Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya and her mission to have the picture-perfect La Dolce Vita day on Sicily. “

I want to look just like Monica Vitti and then this man in a very slim fitting suit, he comes over and he lights my cigarette, and it tastes really good,” Tanya purrs in Coolidge’s distinctive lilt.

Most known as the star of Michelangelo Antonioni’s films in the 1960s and dubbed the queen of Italian Cinema, Vitti is a perennial style reference, both for Dolce and Gabbana loving tourists at five star Italian resorts, but also more discerning fashion designers.

Her body of work provided the inspiration for Emilia Wickstead’s AW22 collection and this siren-worthy embroidered skirt and crop top that Nicola Coughlan wore to the Glamour U.K. Women of the Year Awards 2022. - Tyson Beckett

Best bling

There were so many good looks at the CFDA awards, but I love an understated silhouette and Katie Holmes really took it out for me in this crystal cage mesh overlay dress by Jonathan Simkhai. Even with all the bling she has on, she somehow manages to out-glow the dress – a prime example that all you need to wear with silver is a tan.

I’m also extremely #Influenced by the tiny silver nose ring she has in - bring back the nose ring! If my piercing from 2005 is somehow still open, I’ll be going out to get a chic skinny ring like Katie. - Lara Daly

Best break from Barbiecore

I’m so burnt out by the brightness of Pierpaolo Pink (the name given to the highly influential shade of pink touted by the much-beloved Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, that’s taken over red carpets and then started with morph with promo into the upcoming Barbie movie and coined the moniker Barbiecore) that I thought I never wanted to see another pink red carpet outfit.

Enter Sydney Sweeny in Giambattista Valli at the LACMA gala earlier this week, in a look that feels incredibly unexpected for her. I love Sydney, don’t get me wrong, I’ve just never been wowed by her red carpet choices. – Rebecca Wadey

Best time warp

Amongst a crowd of high glam and dramatic looks, I was really taken by Zoey Deutch’s relatively paired back Coach mini dress at the CFDA Awards. Deutch told Teen Vogue that the design was influenced by silhouettes from the 1930s, which tracks because the cap sleeves and the minimal floral print seem to me also vaguely reminiscent of a Cheongsam, but there’s obviously also more than a small 90s mini dress influence going on.

All these references could make the final product seem very confused, but it manages to be very beautiful in its simplicity. I also appreciate that they chose to vary the styling from the runway – like keeping the Mary Janes but dropping the white ankle socks; I think that would have read as too school girl-esque. - TB

Best comeback

She's back! Lindsay Lohan is on the publicity trail for her new Netflix Christmas film, and she's being styled by top celebrity stylist Law Roach. He was responsible for the fashion makeover of Celine Dion (and of course, his longstanding relationship with Zendaya), so expect lots of fashion fun.

LiLo has never really registered to me as a 'fashion girl', despite personifying the mid-noughties, but this bold checkerboard suit by Christopher John Rogers is cool and unexpected. Good for her. - ZWA

Best self-reference

May we all have the self-confidence of designer Diane von Furstenberg, wearing a dress adorned with her own face. - ZWA